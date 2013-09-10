Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Sep 10, 2013 | 9:05am IST

Spotted at NY Fashion Week

<p>David Beckham holds his daughter Harper while waiting for a presentation of the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>From L-R: Photographer Terry Richardson, an unidentified woman, rapper Kanye West and singer Miguel watch the Alexander Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Fashion Week in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Singer Solange Knowles arrives for the Alexander Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Fashion Week in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Rita Ora presents a creation from the DKNY Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Vogue editor Anna Wintour sits with Maria Sharapova and Alicia Keys before a presentation of the Jason Wu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Courtney Love and a guest watch the Alexander Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Fashion Week in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Christina Hendricks answers questions before a presentation of Zac Posen's Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Alicia Keys watches a presentation of the Jason Wu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Kelly Osbourne and her fiance Matthew Mosshart watch models present creations from Zac Posen's Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Anna Wintour departs after a presentation of theTommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Maria Sharapova stands on the runway before watching a presentation of the Jason Wu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Stacy Keibler (3rd L) and actresses Molly Sims (C) and Taylor Momsen (5th L) watch a presentation of the Helmut Lang Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

<p>Bella Thorne (L) and Alexandra Daddario react to a picture on a cell phone before the DKNY Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Tuesday, September 10, 2013

