Spotted at NYFW
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian after watching the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 show. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
(L-R) Actresses Jennifer Hudson, Christina Hendricks, Bella Thorne and comedian and actress Amy Schumer attend the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Nicki Minaj departs after a presentation of the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rita Ora attends the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
David Beckham and Vogue Editor-in-chief Anna Wintour attend the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Margot Robbie departs after a presentation of the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Julia Roberts greets attendees as she arrives for a presentation of the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Drew Barrymore attends the FTL Moda Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Dancer, actress and model Maddie Ziegler attends the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Christina Hendricks attends the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Steven Tyler arrives with his daughter Liv Tyler for the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
David Beckham poses for photos before the commencement of his wife Victoria Beckham's Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Deborah Harry hugs designer Betsey Johnson backstage before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
