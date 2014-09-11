Spotted at NYFW
Anna Wintour and David Beckham watch as a model presents a creation during the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Miley Cyrus walks with designer Jeremy Scott after a presentation of his Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rita Ora pinches a dancers bum as she performs during the "Fashion Rocks 2014" concert in Brooklyn, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Nicki Minaj departs the Versus Versace Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
New York Times photographer Bill Cunningham takes photos as a model presents a creation from the Lacoste Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Zosia Mamet smiles as she watches a presentation of Rebecca Minkoff's Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Britney Spears stands on stage after presenting The Intimate Britney Spears Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Justin Bieber takes his shirt off as he and model Lara Stone introduce an act during the "Fashion Rocks 2014" concert in Brooklyn, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Paris Hilton talks during an interview before a presentation of The Blonds Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Fran Lebowitz , Whoopi Goldberg and her granddaughter Jerzey Dean wait for their car following the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Designer Donatella Versace smiles on the runway after the Versus Versace Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Model Naomi Campbell presents a creation during the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Designer Diane von Furstenberg acknowledges the crowd following her Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Nicki Minaj performs during the "Fashion Rocks 2014" concert in Brooklyn September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Designer Michael Kors acknowledges the crowd during his Spring/Summer 2015 Michael Kors collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Next Slideshows
Tiger Dance
Images of the 'Tiger Dance' performed during Kerala's harvest festival of Onam.
Backstage at NYFW
Behind the scenes at NY Fashion Week.
Best of TIFF
Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.
NYFW: Day 6
Highlights from New York Fashion Week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.