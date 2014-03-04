Spotted at Paris Fashion Week
Singer Rihanna poses before the Givenchy Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Singer Rihanna is seen before the British designer Stella McCartney as part of her Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Singer Rihanna poses before the Lanvin Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Singer Rihanna poses before the Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Rihanna and DJ and model Leigh Lezark poses during a photocall before Karl Lagerfeld's Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Rihanna poses during a photocall before the Karl Lagerfeld's Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Actress Jessica Alba poses for photographers before H and M's Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Actress Keira Knightley poses during a photocall before the Karl Lagerfeld's Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Melanie Griffith and her daughter Stella Banderas pose during a photocall before Karl Lagerfeld's Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Actress and singer Vanessa Paradis poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
U.S. singer Eve performs next to models as they present creations during the Etam Live Show Lingerie at Bourse du Commerce during Paris Fashion Week, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Australian model Miranda Kerr, actress Jessica Alba and Beyonce's sister Solange Knowles pose for photographers before H and M's Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane...more
French actress Catherine Deneuve (C) and Josephine de La Baume (R) attend the Etam Live Show Lingerie during Paris fashion week February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actress Clemence Poesy poses during a photocall before Karl Lagerfeld's Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French actress and former fashion model Laetitia Casta poses before the Givenchy Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French actress Elisa Sednaoui poses during a photocall before Karl Lagerfeld's Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Actress Noomi Rapace poses before the Givenchy Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Actress Rila Fukushima poses before the Givenchy Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Australian model Miranda Kerr poses for photographers before H and M's Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Melanie Griffith and her daughter Stella Banderas pose during a photocall before Karl Lagerfeld's Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
