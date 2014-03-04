Edition:
Wed Mar 5, 2014

Spotted at Paris Fashion Week

Singer Rihanna poses before the Givenchy Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Singer Rihanna is seen before the British designer Stella McCartney as part of her Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Singer Rihanna poses before the Lanvin Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Singer Rihanna poses before the Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Rihanna and DJ and model Leigh Lezark poses during a photocall before Karl Lagerfeld's Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Rihanna poses during a photocall before the Karl Lagerfeld's Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Actress Jessica Alba poses for photographers before H and M's Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Actress Keira Knightley poses during a photocall before the Karl Lagerfeld's Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Melanie Griffith and her daughter Stella Banderas pose during a photocall before Karl Lagerfeld's Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Actress and singer Vanessa Paradis poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

U.S. singer Eve performs next to models as they present creations during the Etam Live Show Lingerie at Bourse du Commerce during Paris Fashion Week, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Australian model Miranda Kerr, actress Jessica Alba and Beyonce's sister Solange Knowles pose for photographers before H and M's Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

French actress Catherine Deneuve (C) and Josephine de La Baume (R) attend the Etam Live Show Lingerie during Paris fashion week February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Actress Clemence Poesy poses during a photocall before Karl Lagerfeld's Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

French actress and former fashion model Laetitia Casta poses before the Givenchy Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

French actress Elisa Sednaoui poses during a photocall before Karl Lagerfeld's Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Actress Noomi Rapace poses before the Givenchy Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Actress Rila Fukushima poses before the Givenchy Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Australian model Miranda Kerr poses for photographers before H and M's Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Melanie Griffith and her daughter Stella Banderas pose during a photocall before Karl Lagerfeld's Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

