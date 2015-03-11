Spotted at Paris Fashion Week
Television personality Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West leave after French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. ...more
Singer Paul McCartney attends the British designer Stella McCartney Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
U.S. Vogue Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour attends German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into "Brasserie Gabrielle" during Paris...more
English singer Florence Welch poses during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into "Brasserie Gabrielle"...more
Kanye West and singer Lorde pose before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French actress Lou Doillon poses during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into "Brasserie Gabrielle"...more
Model Carmen Kass poses during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into "Brasserie Gabrielle" during Paris...more
British model and socialite Poppy Delevingne poses during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into...more
Belgian designer Diane Von Furstenberg poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Actress Dakota Johnson poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
DJ and model Leigh Lezark poses during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into "Brasserie Gabrielle" during...more
Actress Olivia Palermo poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Thailand's Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana poses during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into...more
Russian fashion writer and editor Miroslava Duma poses during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into...more
Socialites Haya and Sama Abu Khadra pose during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into "Brasserie...more
Former French model and designer Ines de la Fressange poses during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into...more
Actress and model Hailee Steinfeld poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
British blogger Susie Lau poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Anna Dello Russo, Editor of Vogue Japan, poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Fashion blogger Lala Rudge poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
British model Stella Tennant poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French model and actress Laetitia Casta poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French model Camille Rowe poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Fashion writer Miroslava Duma poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Fashion blogger Sofie Valkiers poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Actress and model Aymeline Valade poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Magazine editor Elizabeth Von Guttman poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Russian model Elena Perminova poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
German Princess Elisabeth Von Thurn Und Taxis poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Brazilian style blogger and businesswoman Helena Bordon poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Hong Kong actress Carina Lau poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Italian blogger Chiara Ferragni poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Art director Sofia Sanchez Barrenechea poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Snoop Lion, known as Snoop Dogg, performs next to models during the Etam Live Show Lingerie at Piscine Molitor during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Next Slideshows
Fashion at the Chanel Cafe
Karl Lagerfeld transforms his Paris Fashion Week runway into "Brasserie Gabrielle".
Holi Hai
Holi, the festival of colours, marks the arrival of spring for Hindus.
Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.
Harrison Ford injured in plane crash
Harrison Ford was injured in the crash of a small airplane on a Los Angeles golf course.
MORE IN PICTURES
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia
Indonesia religious police publicly cane two men for having gay sex.
Roger Moore: 1927 - 2017
Actor Roger Moore, who won international fame playing British secret agent James Bond, has died of cancer at the age of 89.
Mourning for Manchester
Makeshift memorials and tributes to victims of the deadly attack at an Ariana Grande concert.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert
At least 22 people were killed and over 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.
India at Cannes
Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.
Endgame in Mosul
Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.