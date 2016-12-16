Spotted at Trump Tower
Nigel Farage. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Tea Party activist Katrina Pierson. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Senator Rob Portman. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Larry Page, CEO and Co-founder of Alphabet, during a meeting with Donald Trump and technology leaders. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Tesla CEO Elon Musk. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Larry Page, CEO and Co-founder of Alphabet and Eric Schmidt, chairman of Alphabet. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Businessman Bill Gates arrives at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Donald Trump and Kanye West. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina speaks with Kellyanne Conway. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Former Senator Rick Santorum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Former Texas Governor Rick Perry. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Attorney General of Oklahoma Scott Pruitt. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Retired Marine Corps general John Kelly is escorted by Madeleine Westerhout as he arrives. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo
Former Defence Secretary Robert Gates. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Governor of Iowa Terry Branstad. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Billionaire investor Wilbur Ross. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Linda McMahon. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Nobel Peace Prize laureate and former U.S. Vice President Al Gore. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Former CIA director David Petraeus. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Preet Bharara, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Retired Rear Admiral of the United States Navy Jay Cohen. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Dallas investor Ray Washburne. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Former Georgia governor Sonny Perdue. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Governor Pat McCrory of North Carolina. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Marion C. Blakey, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Rolls-Royce North America. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Kellyanne Conway. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn. REUTERS/Mike Segar
U.S. Representative Michael McCaul. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Vice President-elect Mike Pence speaks to the media outside. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Businessman David Steward departs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son speaks to the press. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Senator Dan Coats stops to speak to the media. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Donald Trump sits with Mitt Romney and Reince Priebus at Jean-Georges in Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Gary Cohn, Goldman Sachs Group Inc president and chief operating officer. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke Jr. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
