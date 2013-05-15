Edition:
Spotting sun dogs

<p>A bird flies underneath an atmospheric phenomenon known as a "sun dog" in the sky over Seaside Heights, New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Thursday, May 16, 2013

<p>A boy looks up at an atmospheric phenomenon known as a "sun dog" in the sky over Havana, April 12, 2013. The rare halo around the sun is caused by the refraction of sunlight by small ice crystal in the atmosphere. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

Thursday, May 16, 2013

<p>A man takes a photograph of an atmospheric phenomenon known as a "sun dog" in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Thursday, May 16, 2013

<p>An atmospheric phenomenon known as a "sun dog" is pictured in the sky above Seaside Heights, New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Thursday, May 16, 2013

<p>Workers repair a building damaged by Superstorm Sandy underneath an atmospheric phenomenon known as a "sun dog" in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Thursday, May 16, 2013

