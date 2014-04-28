Spring in the city
A boy reacts to a giant bubble that has been made in Central Park in New York April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A father takes a photo of his daughter in Central Park in New York April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A couple poses for photos under a blossoming tree at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden in the Brooklyn borough of New York April 27, 2014. The garden boasts over three dozen varieties of cherry trees. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People walk up the stairs at the Apple store in New York April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A street performer jumps over a boy as part of an impromptu show in Central Park in New York April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A horse pulls a carriage through Central Park in New York April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A young girl climbs on the rocks as her father enjoys the view of the Manhattan skyline from Central Park in New York April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Kelvin Villaroel holds up his son Isaac for a photo in front of a cherry tree in full blossom in Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Men practice dance moves in Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A child reaches up to pop a bubble in the late afternoon sun in Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman takes a nap next to her bicycle in Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People take part in a 420 dance party, an event celebrating marijuana culture, at Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People gather near cherry trees in full blossom in Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Men practice their golf game on a putting green during their lunch hour in Bryant Park in New York, April 14, 2014. The temperature reached an unseasonably high 77 Fahrenheit.. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman lies in the grass reading a book and listening to music at Columbia University in New York, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman basks in the sun as she listens to music, framed between daffodil flowers in Bryant Park in New York, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man tans his face at the beginning of spring at Washington Square Park in New York April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
