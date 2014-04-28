Edition:
Spring in the city

<p>A boy reacts to a giant bubble that has been made in Central Park in New York April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Monday, April 28, 2014

<p>A father takes a photo of his daughter in Central Park in New York April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Monday, April 28, 2014

<p>A couple poses for photos under a blossoming tree at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden in the Brooklyn borough of New York April 27, 2014. The garden boasts over three dozen varieties of cherry trees. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Monday, April 28, 2014

<p>People walk up the stairs at the Apple store in New York April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Monday, April 28, 2014

<p>A street performer jumps over a boy as part of an impromptu show in Central Park in New York April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Monday, April 28, 2014

<p>A horse pulls a carriage through Central Park in New York April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Monday, April 28, 2014

<p>A young girl climbs on the rocks as her father enjoys the view of the Manhattan skyline from Central Park in New York April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Monday, April 28, 2014

<p>Kelvin Villaroel holds up his son Isaac for a photo in front of a cherry tree in full blossom in Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Monday, April 28, 2014

<p>Men practice dance moves in Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Monday, April 28, 2014

<p>A child reaches up to pop a bubble in the late afternoon sun in Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Monday, April 28, 2014

<p>A woman takes a nap next to her bicycle in Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Monday, April 28, 2014

<p>People take part in a 420 dance party, an event celebrating marijuana culture, at Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Monday, April 28, 2014

<p>People gather near cherry trees in full blossom in Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Monday, April 28, 2014

<p>Men practice their golf game on a putting green during their lunch hour in Bryant Park in New York, April 14, 2014. The temperature reached an unseasonably high 77 Fahrenheit.. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Monday, April 28, 2014

<p>A woman lies in the grass reading a book and listening to music at Columbia University in New York, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Monday, April 28, 2014

<p>A woman basks in the sun as she listens to music, framed between daffodil flowers in Bryant Park in New York, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Monday, April 28, 2014

<p>A man tans his face at the beginning of spring at Washington Square Park in New York April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Monday, April 28, 2014

