Spring is blossoming
Cherry blossoms in full bloom are seen in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Cherry blossoms in full bloom are seen in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A man takes a picture of a woman with cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A man takes a picture of a woman with cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A woman wearing a rain cape walks under cherry blossoms at a park in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A woman wearing a rain cape walks under cherry blossoms at a park in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A woman in a wedding dress walks past women in Tibetan costumes during a Peach Blossom Festival in Nyingchi Prefecture, Tibet Autonomous Region, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A woman in a wedding dress walks past women in Tibetan costumes during a Peach Blossom Festival in Nyingchi Prefecture, Tibet Autonomous Region, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
Rainwater drips from cherry blossoms at a park in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Rainwater drips from cherry blossoms at a park in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A woman takes looks at cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A woman takes looks at cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Cherry blossoms in full bloom are seen in Tokyo March 31, 2014. Many people enjoy viewing the blossoms all over the country during this season. REUTERS/Toru Hanai (JAPAN - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY)
Cherry blossoms in full bloom are seen in Tokyo March 31, 2014. Many people enjoy viewing the blossoms all over the country during this season. REUTERS/Toru Hanai (JAPAN - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY)
A woman on a bicycle rides past cherry blossoms in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A woman on a bicycle rides past cherry blossoms in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A couple hold an umbrella while having a picnic under the cherry blossoms in Ueno Park in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A couple hold an umbrella while having a picnic under the cherry blossoms in Ueno Park in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A man takes a picture of cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A man takes a picture of cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A couple hold umbrellas while having a picnic in Ueno Park in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A couple hold umbrellas while having a picnic in Ueno Park in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A bee flies around peach blossoms in Studencice, Slovenia, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
A bee flies around peach blossoms in Studencice, Slovenia, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Cherry blossoms in full bloom are seen in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Cherry blossoms in full bloom are seen in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A man photographs cherry blossoms in bloom in Guangzhou, China, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee
A man photographs cherry blossoms in bloom in Guangzhou, China, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee
A man takes looks at cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A man takes looks at cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A tourist sits next to a blossoming cherry tree in a park in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A tourist sits next to a blossoming cherry tree in a park in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A couple strolls under almond blossoms in a park during a warm winter day in Madrid March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A couple strolls under almond blossoms in a park during a warm winter day in Madrid March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A man takes a picture of cherry blossoms in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A man takes a picture of cherry blossoms in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Next Slideshows
India this week
Some of our best photos from this week.
India Election: What young people want
What the next generation of Indians want from their government.
The most expensive items
Collectible items with record-breaking prices sold at auction or in private sale.
Uncontacted Amazon tribe
A tribe considered uncontacted react to a plane flying over their community in the Amazon basin.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.