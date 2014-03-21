Edition:
Spring is here

<p>A couple poses for wedding pictures at a park in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China March 18, 2014. REUTERS/William Hong</p>

A couple poses for wedding pictures at a park in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China March 18, 2014. REUTERS/William Hong

Friday, March 21, 2014

A couple poses for wedding pictures at a park in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China March 18, 2014. REUTERS/William Hong

<p>Lexus Price, 19, poses for a friend taking photos on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Lexus Price, 19, poses for a friend taking photos on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, March 21, 2014

Lexus Price, 19, poses for a friend taking photos on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A farmer tills the field near the replica of the Eiffel Tower at the Tianducheng development in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lang Lang</p>

A farmer tills the field near the replica of the Eiffel Tower at the Tianducheng development in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lang Lang

Friday, March 21, 2014

A farmer tills the field near the replica of the Eiffel Tower at the Tianducheng development in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lang Lang

<p>Ross Barron and Cassidy Priegel watch the sun set on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Ross Barron and Cassidy Priegel watch the sun set on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, March 21, 2014

Ross Barron and Cassidy Priegel watch the sun set on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A butterfly takes off in the Pollinator Garden at the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A butterfly takes off in the Pollinator Garden at the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, March 21, 2014

A butterfly takes off in the Pollinator Garden at the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Fifteen-month-old Amelia Tompkins plays in the Pollinator Garden at the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Fifteen-month-old Amelia Tompkins plays in the Pollinator Garden at the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, March 21, 2014

Fifteen-month-old Amelia Tompkins plays in the Pollinator Garden at the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Spring de Haviland hands out carnations on the beach to celebrate the first day of spring in Santa Monica, California March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Spring de Haviland hands out carnations on the beach to celebrate the first day of spring in Santa Monica, California March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, March 21, 2014

Spring de Haviland hands out carnations on the beach to celebrate the first day of spring in Santa Monica, California March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Flowers bloom near the Dutch Windmill in the Queen Wilhelmina Tulip Garden in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Flowers bloom near the Dutch Windmill in the Queen Wilhelmina Tulip Garden in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Friday, March 21, 2014

Flowers bloom near the Dutch Windmill in the Queen Wilhelmina Tulip Garden in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

<p>A man rides his bicycle under almond blossoms in a park during a warm winter day in Madrid, Spain, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez</p>

A man rides his bicycle under almond blossoms in a park during a warm winter day in Madrid, Spain, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Friday, March 21, 2014

A man rides his bicycle under almond blossoms in a park during a warm winter day in Madrid, Spain, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

<p>Tourists enjoy the sunny weather in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Tourists enjoy the sunny weather in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Friday, March 21, 2014

Tourists enjoy the sunny weather in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>A paddleboarder looks out at the Pacific Ocean in Santa Monica, California, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A paddleboarder looks out at the Pacific Ocean in Santa Monica, California, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, March 21, 2014

A paddleboarder looks out at the Pacific Ocean in Santa Monica, California, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A man photographs flowers blooming at the Conservatory of Flowers in the Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

A man photographs flowers blooming at the Conservatory of Flowers in the Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Friday, March 21, 2014

A man photographs flowers blooming at the Conservatory of Flowers in the Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

<p>Children play in the Pollinator Garden at the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Children play in the Pollinator Garden at the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, March 21, 2014

Children play in the Pollinator Garden at the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>People enjoy the good weather at the Parc des Buttes-Chaumont in Paris as warm and sunny weather continues in France, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

People enjoy the good weather at the Parc des Buttes-Chaumont in Paris as warm and sunny weather continues in France, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Friday, March 21, 2014

People enjoy the good weather at the Parc des Buttes-Chaumont in Paris as warm and sunny weather continues in France, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>A tourist sits next to a blossoming cherry tree in a park during the last hours of winter season on a warm day in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

A tourist sits next to a blossoming cherry tree in a park during the last hours of winter season on a warm day in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Friday, March 21, 2014

A tourist sits next to a blossoming cherry tree in a park during the last hours of winter season on a warm day in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

