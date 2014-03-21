Spring is here
A couple poses for wedding pictures at a park in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China March 18, 2014. REUTERS/William Hong
A couple poses for wedding pictures at a park in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China March 18, 2014. REUTERS/William Hong
Lexus Price, 19, poses for a friend taking photos on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lexus Price, 19, poses for a friend taking photos on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A farmer tills the field near the replica of the Eiffel Tower at the Tianducheng development in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lang Lang
A farmer tills the field near the replica of the Eiffel Tower at the Tianducheng development in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lang Lang
Ross Barron and Cassidy Priegel watch the sun set on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ross Barron and Cassidy Priegel watch the sun set on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A butterfly takes off in the Pollinator Garden at the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A butterfly takes off in the Pollinator Garden at the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Fifteen-month-old Amelia Tompkins plays in the Pollinator Garden at the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Fifteen-month-old Amelia Tompkins plays in the Pollinator Garden at the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Spring de Haviland hands out carnations on the beach to celebrate the first day of spring in Santa Monica, California March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Spring de Haviland hands out carnations on the beach to celebrate the first day of spring in Santa Monica, California March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Flowers bloom near the Dutch Windmill in the Queen Wilhelmina Tulip Garden in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Flowers bloom near the Dutch Windmill in the Queen Wilhelmina Tulip Garden in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A man rides his bicycle under almond blossoms in a park during a warm winter day in Madrid, Spain, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A man rides his bicycle under almond blossoms in a park during a warm winter day in Madrid, Spain, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Tourists enjoy the sunny weather in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Tourists enjoy the sunny weather in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A paddleboarder looks out at the Pacific Ocean in Santa Monica, California, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A paddleboarder looks out at the Pacific Ocean in Santa Monica, California, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man photographs flowers blooming at the Conservatory of Flowers in the Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A man photographs flowers blooming at the Conservatory of Flowers in the Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Children play in the Pollinator Garden at the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Children play in the Pollinator Garden at the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People enjoy the good weather at the Parc des Buttes-Chaumont in Paris as warm and sunny weather continues in France, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
People enjoy the good weather at the Parc des Buttes-Chaumont in Paris as warm and sunny weather continues in France, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A tourist sits next to a blossoming cherry tree in a park during the last hours of winter season on a warm day in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A tourist sits next to a blossoming cherry tree in a park during the last hours of winter season on a warm day in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Next Slideshows
WWI - Verdun's missing villages
A hundred years after the start of World War One, nine villages wiped out by fighting on France's bloodiest battleground continue to lead a ghostly existence.
Migrant crossing
Would-be immigrants try to make it across the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclaves in their bid for asylum.
Inside SeaWorld
A tour inside SeaWorld as California introduces a bill that would end the theme park's popular "Shamu" shows.
Easter egg fanatics
These German pensioners spend two weeks decorating their apple tree with 10,000 hand-painted Easter eggs.
MORE IN PICTURES
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.