Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu May 2, 2013 | 7:00pm IST

Spring snow in Colorado

<p>A bison statue is covered with fresh snow in downtown Golden, Colorado May 1, 2013. Shovels were out in Colorado on Wednesday, after a spring snowstorm dumped more than a foot of snow. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A bison statue is covered with fresh snow in downtown Golden, Colorado May 1, 2013. Shovels were out in Colorado on Wednesday, after a spring snowstorm dumped more than a foot of snow. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, May 02, 2013

A bison statue is covered with fresh snow in downtown Golden, Colorado May 1, 2013. Shovels were out in Colorado on Wednesday, after a spring snowstorm dumped more than a foot of snow. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
1 / 10
<p>A bison statue is covered with fresh snow in downtown Golden, Colorado May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A bison statue is covered with fresh snow in downtown Golden, Colorado May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, May 02, 2013

A bison statue is covered with fresh snow in downtown Golden, Colorado May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
2 / 10
<p>A man walks past a snow-covered bed of tulips in downtown Golden, Colorado May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A man walks past a snow-covered bed of tulips in downtown Golden, Colorado May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, May 02, 2013

A man walks past a snow-covered bed of tulips in downtown Golden, Colorado May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
3 / 10
<p>A bed of tulips is covered with fresh snow in downtown Golden, Colorado May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A bed of tulips is covered with fresh snow in downtown Golden, Colorado May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, May 02, 2013

A bed of tulips is covered with fresh snow in downtown Golden, Colorado May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
4 / 10
<p>Cattle nose through snow to get to the green grass below, in Arvada, Colorado May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Cattle nose through snow to get to the green grass below, in Arvada, Colorado May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, May 02, 2013

Cattle nose through snow to get to the green grass below, in Arvada, Colorado May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
5 / 10
<p>Snow covers sidewalk cafe tables and a bed of tulips in downtown Golden, Colorado May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Snow covers sidewalk cafe tables and a bed of tulips in downtown Golden, Colorado May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, May 02, 2013

Snow covers sidewalk cafe tables and a bed of tulips in downtown Golden, Colorado May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
6 / 10
<p>Snow covers an outdoor bar in downtown Golden, Colorado May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Snow covers an outdoor bar in downtown Golden, Colorado May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, May 02, 2013

Snow covers an outdoor bar in downtown Golden, Colorado May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
7 / 10
<p>Men walk past snow-covered cafe tables in downtown Golden, Colorado May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Men walk past snow-covered cafe tables in downtown Golden, Colorado May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, May 02, 2013

Men walk past snow-covered cafe tables in downtown Golden, Colorado May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
8 / 10
<p>Trees are covered with fresh snow in downtown Golden, Colorado May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Trees are covered with fresh snow in downtown Golden, Colorado May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, May 02, 2013

Trees are covered with fresh snow in downtown Golden, Colorado May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
9 / 10
<p>A bed of tulips is covered with fresh snow in downtown Golden, Colorado May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A bed of tulips is covered with fresh snow in downtown Golden, Colorado May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, May 02, 2013

A bed of tulips is covered with fresh snow in downtown Golden, Colorado May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Inside Chechnya

Inside Chechnya

Next Slideshows

Inside Chechnya

Inside Chechnya

A look inside Chechnya, where the Boston bombings suspects Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev have ancestral ties.

02 May 2013
Say cheese!

Say cheese!

Actors, politicians, technocrats and other celebrities caught in their moments of glee.

01 May 2013
Queen Beatrix passes crown to son

Queen Beatrix passes crown to son

The Netherlands celebrates Queen's Day, as Queen Beatrix abdicates and is succeeded by her eldest son Willem-Alexander.

01 May 2013
Animals around the world

Animals around the world

A selection of images from the animal kingdom.

01 May 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures