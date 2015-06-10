Squeezed out in Rio

A resident of the Vila Autodromo favela picks up her clothes in front of the construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 9, 2015. Residents have been threatened with eviction and required to move due to the...more

A resident of the Vila Autodromo favela picks up her clothes in front of the construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 9, 2015. Residents have been threatened with eviction and required to move due to the construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park, and about half have so far accepted compensation offers and left. The land conflict in Vila Autodromo, which feels like a ghost town with 90 percent of its residents gone, shows the underside of Rio's attempt to use the 2016 Olympic Games to modernize the city. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

