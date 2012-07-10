Edition:
Srebrenica's dead

<p>A forensic expert of the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP)works on trying to identify the remains of a victim of the Srebrenica massacre, at the ICMP centre near Tuzla July 9, 2012. Some 520 recently discovered Bosnian Muslim victims' remains from the Srebrenica massacre will be buried on July 11 at the Memorial center in Potocari. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic </p>

<p>A forensic expert of the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) searches for the remains of a victim of the Srebrenica massacre, at the ICMP centre near Tuzla July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic </p>

<p>A worker smokes during a break after digging graves ahead of a ceremony at a memorial centre for Srebrenica Massacre victims in Potocari July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>Workers dig graves ahead of a ceremony at a memorial centre for Srebrenica Massacre victims in Potocari July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>A worker carries a wooden frame while preparing graves for a ceremony at a memorial centre for Srebrenica Massacre victims in Potocari July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>A Bosnian woman kisses one of the three trucks carrying 520 coffins of the newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in front of the presidential building in Sarajevo July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>A Bosnian man looks for the name of his relatives in one of the three trucks carrying 520 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre at Visoko morgue July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>Bosnian's watch trucks carrying 520 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in Podlugovi, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>Bosnian women cry as trucks carrying 520 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre leave Visoko morgue July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>A combination of pictures show a main street during the year 1997 (at top) and in 2012 (at bottom) after the Srebrenica massacre in Srebrenica. REUTERS/Staff</p>

<p>A combination of pictures show the scene of a hotel during the year 1997 (at top) and a business center in the year 2012 (at bottom) after the Srebrenica massacre in Srebrenica. REUTERS/Staff</p>

<p>A combination of pictures show a main street during the year 1997 (at top) and in 2012 (at bottom) after the Srebrenica massacre in Srebrenica. REUTERS/Staff</p>

<p>A combination of pictures show the site of the memorial center, in Potocari during the year 2002 (at top) and in 2012 (at bottom) after the Srebrenica massacre near Srebrenica. REUTERS/Staff</p>

<p>A combination of pictures show the scene of a cafe during the year 1997 (at top) and 2012 (at bottom) after the Srebrenica massacre in Srebrenica. REUTERS/Staff</p>

<p>A Bosnian Muslim woman looks at papers with names of people who were killed near coffins prepared for a mass burial at the Memorial Center in Potocari, near Srebrenica July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>A Bosnian Muslim man prays near coffins prepared for a mass burial at the Memorial Center in Potocari, near Srebrenica July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>A Bosnian Muslim man cries near coffins prepared for a mass burial at the Memorial Center in Potocari, near Srebrenica July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>A Bosnian Muslim woman cries near coffins prepared for a mass burial at the Memorial Center in Potocari, near Srebrenica July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>Bosnian Muslims walk during twilight through Memorial Center in Potocari where there will be a mass burial, near Srebrenica July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>A Bosnian Muslim woman walks during twilight through Memorial Center in Potocari where there will be a mass burial, near Srebrenica July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

