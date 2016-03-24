Edition:
Srebrenica's haunting legacy

Men lift coffins containing the bodies of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre at the Memorial Center in Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Men lift coffins containing the bodies of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre at the Memorial Center in Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 10, 2015.

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
Lightning is seen during a storm under the Memorial Center in Potocari the night before a mass burial, near Srebrenica July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Lightning is seen during a storm under the Memorial Center in Potocari the night before a mass burial, near Srebrenica July 10, 2012.

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2012
Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2012
A woman cries near the coffins of victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacr in Potocari, Bosnia and Herzegovinain Memorial center Potocari, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A woman cries near the coffins of victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacr in Potocari, Bosnia and Herzegovinain Memorial center Potocari, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 10, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
People walk through a forest near the village of Liplje, about 150 km (93 miles) from the capital Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 8, 2015. Several thousand people started a 85 km (53 mile) march from Nezuk to Srebrenica called the "March of Peace", to retrace the route in reverse taken by Bosnian Muslims who fled Serb forces who slaughtered 8,000 of their Muslim kin in 1995. The participants in the march consisted of survivors of the Srebrenica massacre as well as people from all parts of Bosnia and countries around the world. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
People walk through a forest near the village of Liplje, about 150 km (93 miles) from the capital Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 8, 2015. Several thousand people started a 85 km (53 mile) march from Nezuk to Srebrenica called the "March of Peace", to retrace the route in reverse taken by Bosnian Muslims who fled Serb forces who slaughtered 8,000 of their Muslim kin in 1995. The participants in the march consisted of survivors of the Srebrenica massacre as well as people from all parts of Bosnia and countries around the world. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Forensic experts unearth bodily remains found in a mass grave near Zvornik August 26, 2003. REUTERS/Danilo Krstanovic

Forensic experts unearth bodily remains found in a mass grave near Zvornik August 26, 2003.

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Hajra Catic poses under pictures of victims of the genocide in Tuzla, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Hajra Catic poses under pictures of victims of the genocide in Tuzla, June 11, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Fadila Efendic prays near memorial plaques at the Potocari genocide memorial center near Srebrenica, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Fadila Efendic prays near memorial plaques at the Potocari genocide memorial center near Srebrenica, March 18, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
A Bosnian Muslim man cries near where 175 coffins of newly identified victims from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre are placed, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A Bosnian Muslim man cries near where 175 coffins of newly identified victims from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre are placed, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica, July 10, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, July 10, 2014
Reuters / Thursday, July 10, 2014
A girl holding a flower crouches by the side of a road, as she waits with others for a truck carrying 173 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in front of the presidential building in Sarajevo July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Wednesday, July 09, 2014

Reuters / Wednesday, July 09, 2014
A girl holding a flower crouches by the side of a road, as she waits with others for a truck carrying 173 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in front of the presidential building in Sarajevo July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Mejra Dzogaz touches the grave of her family member at the Memorial Center in Potocari April 7, 2014. Dzogaz lost her three sons, husband and father in the Srebrenica massacre. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Mejra Dzogaz touches the grave of her family member at the Memorial Center in Potocari April 7, 2014. Dzogaz lost her three sons, husband and father in the Srebrenica massacre.

Reuters / Monday, April 07, 2014
Reuters / Monday, April 07, 2014
A forensic expert of the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP)works on trying to identify the remains of a victim of the Srebrenica massacre, at the ICMP center near Tuzla July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A forensic expert of the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP)works on trying to identify the remains of a victim of the Srebrenica massacre, at the ICMP center near Tuzla July 9, 2012.

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2012
Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2012
Workers carry a coffin containing the remains of a victim from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre at a morgue in the central Bosnian town of Visoko July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Workers carry a coffin containing the remains of a victim from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre at a morgue in the central Bosnian town of Visoko July 1, 2011.

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2011
Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2011
A Muslim woman mourns by the coffin of her relative, among 775 newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, lined up for a joint burial in Potocari July 11, 2010. Each year, bones are matched to a name and buried in a mass funeral on July 11, the anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre of up to 8,000 Muslim men and boys by Bosnian Serb forces. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2010

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2010
A Muslim woman mourns by the coffin of her relative, among 775 newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, lined up for a joint burial in Potocari July 11, 2010. Each year, bones are matched to a name and buried in a mass funeral on July 11, the anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre of up to 8,000 Muslim men and boys by Bosnian Serb forces. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Bosnian Muslims pray at a mosque in Srebrenica on the first day of Eid al-Adha December 8, 2008. Muslim survivors of the Srebrenica massacre in which Serb forces killed up to 8,000 Muslim men and boys, gathered in their deserted town to celebrate Eid al-Adha by slaughtering sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2008

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2008
Bosnian Muslims pray at a mosque in Srebrenica on the first day of Eid al-Adha December 8, 2008. Muslim survivors of the Srebrenica massacre in which Serb forces killed up to 8,000 Muslim men and boys, gathered in their deserted town to celebrate Eid al-Adha by slaughtering sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Bosnian checks candidates' lists before voting at a polling station in Potocari near Srebrenica in the Serb controlled part of the country October 5, 2008. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A Bosnian checks candidates' lists before voting at a polling station in Potocari near Srebrenica in the Serb controlled part of the country October 5, 2008.

Reuters / Sunday, October 05, 2008
Reuters / Sunday, October 05, 2008
A forensic expert from the ICMP (International Commission for Missing Persons) explains his work to EUFOR peacekeepers visiting a mass grave with the remains of Bosnian Muslims June 16, 2008, discovered in the former UN safe-zone of Srebrenica. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, June 16, 2008

Reuters / Monday, June 16, 2008
A forensic expert from the ICMP (International Commission for Missing Persons) explains his work to EUFOR peacekeepers visiting a mass grave with the remains of Bosnian Muslims June 16, 2008, discovered in the former UN safe-zone of Srebrenica. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Muslim houses abandoned during Bosnia's 1992-95 war are seen from inside a destroyed house near Srebrenica February 24, 2007. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Muslim houses abandoned during Bosnia's 1992-95 war are seen from inside a destroyed house near Srebrenica February 24, 2007.

Reuters / Saturday, February 24, 2007
Reuters / Saturday, February 24, 2007
Bosnian Muslims write "Welcome to Republic of Bosnia and Hercegovina" at the wall of a war damaged house July 10, 2005 in the village of Gornji Potocari only a few hundred meters from a memorial center for Srebrenica victims. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Bosnian Muslims write "Welcome to Republic of Bosnia and Hercegovina" at the wall of a war damaged house July 10, 2005 in the village of Gornji Potocari only a few hundred meters from a memorial center for Srebrenica victims.

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Bosnian Muslim women pray in their corner of the new mosque in Srebrenica, rebuilt at the site of destroyed White mosque, July 5, 2002. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Bosnian Muslim women pray in their corner of the new mosque in Srebrenica, rebuilt at the site of destroyed White mosque, July 5, 2002.

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
A single army boot stands abandoned January 27, 1996 on the site in which 2,000 people are believed to have been killed and buried in eastern Bosnian village of Glogovo Selo, some 16km from Srebrenica. REUTERS/Stringer

A single army boot stands abandoned January 27, 1996 on the site in which 2,000 people are believed to have been killed and buried in eastern Bosnian village of Glogovo Selo, some 16km from Srebrenica.

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2009
Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2009
International forensic experts examine dozens of bodies in a mass grave in the Serb entity of Pilicer September 18, 1996. The bodies are believed to be some of the 8000 missing persons who fled Srebrenica in July 1995. REUTERS/Stringer

International forensic experts examine dozens of bodies in a mass grave in the Serb entity of Pilicer September 18, 1996. The bodies are believed to be some of the 8000 missing persons who fled Srebrenica in July 1995.

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
U.N. investigators search April 4 near the place which is believed to contain the bodies of Muslim men killed by Bosnian Serbs forces after the fall of the Srebrenica. REUTERS/Stringer

U.N. investigators search April 4 near the place which is believed to contain the bodies of Muslim men killed by Bosnian Serbs forces after the fall of the Srebrenica.

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2009
Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2009
Stacks of unidentified corpses line the walls of an underground shelter at a Bosnian morgue in Tuzla March 28, 1997. REUTERS/Stringer

Stacks of unidentified corpses line the walls of an underground shelter at a Bosnian morgue in Tuzla March 28, 1997.

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Group of Bosnian Moslems, refugees from Srebrenica, walk to be transported from eastern Bosnian village of Potocari to Muslim-held Kladanj near Olovo July 13, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer

Group of Bosnian Moslems, refugees from Srebrenica, walk to be transported from eastern Bosnian village of Potocari to Muslim-held Kladanj near Olovo July 13, 1995.

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2009
Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2009
Muslim children refugees on overloaded UNHCR truck March 31, 1993 during evacuation from besieged Srebrenica as part of agreement between Serbs, Muslims and commander of UN peace keeping forces in Bosnia, General Philippe Morillon. REUTERS/Stringer

Muslim children refugees on overloaded UNHCR truck March 31, 1993 during evacuation from besieged Srebrenica as part of agreement between Serbs, Muslims and commander of UN peace keeping forces in Bosnia, General Philippe Morillon.

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2009
Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2009
The crimes of Karadzic

The crimes of Karadzic

The crimes of Karadzic

The crimes of Karadzic

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic is found responsible for the 1995 Srebrenica genocide, Europe's worst atrocity since World War Two.

24 Mar 2016

24 Mar 2016
One year since Germanwings crash

One year since Germanwings crash

A year has passed since co-pilot Andreas Lubitz deliberately flew into a French mountainside, killing all 150 on board.

24 Mar 2016

24 Mar 2016
Stuck in Idomeni

Stuck in Idomeni

Some 12,000 migrants and refugees are stranded in Idomeni, a sprawling complex of tents on the Greek border with Macedonia.

24 Mar 2016

24 Mar 2016
Mourning for Brussels

Mourning for Brussels

Global tributes for the victims of the attacks on Brussels airport and metro station.

24 Mar 2016

24 Mar 2016

