Srebrenica's legacy

A woman waits with other Muslims April 27, 2001 outside an abandoned house on the outskirts of the Bosnian town of Potocari for a ride back to see the homes they fled in 1995. Around 250 Muslims went to see if they could rebuild the wreckage of their houses in the valley near Potocari, where thousands of Muslim men and boys disappeared after being separated from their womenfolk by Serb forces in 1995. REUTERS/Danilo Krstanovic