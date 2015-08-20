St. Louis tensions flare
Area residents talk to police after a shooting incident in St. Louis, Missouri August 19, 2015. Police fatally shot a black man they say pointed a gun at them, drawing angry crowds and recalling the racial tensions sparked by the killing of an...more
A policeman rubs his eyes after police attempted to disperse a crowd using what appeared to be teargas after a shooting incident in St. Louis, Missouri August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Kenny Bahr
A protestor shouts during a demonstration after a shooting incident in St. Louis, Missouri August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Police arrest a protester that was in the middle of the street after a shooting incident in St. Louis, Missouri August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A woman prays in the street as police advance on Page Ave. to try to disperse a crowd that gathered after a shooting incident in St. Louis, Missouri August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Police put on riot gear as protesters gathered after a shooting incident in St. Louis, Missouri August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Kenny Bahr
Police and residents talk after a shooting incident in St. Louis, Missouri August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Police wear gas masks as they attempt to disperse a crowd that gathered after a shooting incident in St. Louis, Missouri August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Kenny Bahr
Protestors hold their hands up as police approach them on Page Ave. after a shooting incident in St. Louis, Missouri August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A police officer and a protester have a confrontation during an arrest after a shooting incident in St. Louis, Missouri August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Protestors hold their hands up as police approach them on Page Ave. after a shooting incident in St. Louis, Missouri August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Smoke rises as police attempt to disperse protesters on Page Ave. after a shooting incident in St. Louis, Missouri August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Kenny Bahr
