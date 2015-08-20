Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Aug 20, 2015 | 7:30am IST

St. Louis tensions flare

Area residents talk to police after a shooting incident in St. Louis, Missouri August 19, 2015. Police fatally shot a black man they say pointed a gun at them, drawing angry crowds and recalling the racial tensions sparked by the killing of an unarmed African-American teen in nearby Ferguson, Missouri, just over a year ago. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Area residents talk to police after a shooting incident in St. Louis, Missouri August 19, 2015. Police fatally shot a black man they say pointed a gun at them, drawing angry crowds and recalling the racial tensions sparked by the killing of an...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Area residents talk to police after a shooting incident in St. Louis, Missouri August 19, 2015. Police fatally shot a black man they say pointed a gun at them, drawing angry crowds and recalling the racial tensions sparked by the killing of an unarmed African-American teen in nearby Ferguson, Missouri, just over a year ago. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Close
1 / 12
A policeman rubs his eyes after police attempted to disperse a crowd using what appeared to be teargas after a shooting incident in St. Louis, Missouri August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Kenny Bahr

A policeman rubs his eyes after police attempted to disperse a crowd using what appeared to be teargas after a shooting incident in St. Louis, Missouri August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Kenny Bahr

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
A policeman rubs his eyes after police attempted to disperse a crowd using what appeared to be teargas after a shooting incident in St. Louis, Missouri August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Kenny Bahr
Close
2 / 12
A protestor shouts during a demonstration after a shooting incident in St. Louis, Missouri August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

A protestor shouts during a demonstration after a shooting incident in St. Louis, Missouri August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
A protestor shouts during a demonstration after a shooting incident in St. Louis, Missouri August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Close
3 / 12
Police arrest a protester that was in the middle of the street after a shooting incident in St. Louis, Missouri August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Police arrest a protester that was in the middle of the street after a shooting incident in St. Louis, Missouri August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Police arrest a protester that was in the middle of the street after a shooting incident in St. Louis, Missouri August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Close
4 / 12
A woman prays in the street as police advance on Page Ave. to try to disperse a crowd that gathered after a shooting incident in St. Louis, Missouri August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

A woman prays in the street as police advance on Page Ave. to try to disperse a crowd that gathered after a shooting incident in St. Louis, Missouri August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
A woman prays in the street as police advance on Page Ave. to try to disperse a crowd that gathered after a shooting incident in St. Louis, Missouri August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Close
5 / 12
Police put on riot gear as protesters gathered after a shooting incident in St. Louis, Missouri August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Kenny Bahr

Police put on riot gear as protesters gathered after a shooting incident in St. Louis, Missouri August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Kenny Bahr

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Police put on riot gear as protesters gathered after a shooting incident in St. Louis, Missouri August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Kenny Bahr
Close
6 / 12
Police and residents talk after a shooting incident in St. Louis, Missouri August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Police and residents talk after a shooting incident in St. Louis, Missouri August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Police and residents talk after a shooting incident in St. Louis, Missouri August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Close
7 / 12
Police wear gas masks as they attempt to disperse a crowd that gathered after a shooting incident in St. Louis, Missouri August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Kenny Bahr

Police wear gas masks as they attempt to disperse a crowd that gathered after a shooting incident in St. Louis, Missouri August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Kenny Bahr

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Police wear gas masks as they attempt to disperse a crowd that gathered after a shooting incident in St. Louis, Missouri August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Kenny Bahr
Close
8 / 12
Protestors hold their hands up as police approach them on Page Ave. after a shooting incident in St. Louis, Missouri August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Protestors hold their hands up as police approach them on Page Ave. after a shooting incident in St. Louis, Missouri August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Protestors hold their hands up as police approach them on Page Ave. after a shooting incident in St. Louis, Missouri August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Close
9 / 12
A police officer and a protester have a confrontation during an arrest after a shooting incident in St. Louis, Missouri August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

A police officer and a protester have a confrontation during an arrest after a shooting incident in St. Louis, Missouri August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
A police officer and a protester have a confrontation during an arrest after a shooting incident in St. Louis, Missouri August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Close
10 / 12
Protestors hold their hands up as police approach them on Page Ave. after a shooting incident in St. Louis, Missouri August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Protestors hold their hands up as police approach them on Page Ave. after a shooting incident in St. Louis, Missouri August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Protestors hold their hands up as police approach them on Page Ave. after a shooting incident in St. Louis, Missouri August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Close
11 / 12
Smoke rises as police attempt to disperse protesters on Page Ave. after a shooting incident in St. Louis, Missouri August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Kenny Bahr

Smoke rises as police attempt to disperse protesters on Page Ave. after a shooting incident in St. Louis, Missouri August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Kenny Bahr

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Smoke rises as police attempt to disperse protesters on Page Ave. after a shooting incident in St. Louis, Missouri August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Kenny Bahr
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Drought-stricken Cuba

Drought-stricken Cuba

Next Slideshows

Drought-stricken Cuba

Drought-stricken Cuba

Cuba put its civil defense system on alert due to a year-long drought that is forecast to worsen in the coming months and has already damaged agriculture and...

20 Aug 2015
Devastation of Tianjin

Devastation of Tianjin

The aftermath of the explosions in the Chinese port city.

19 Aug 2015
Acrobatics in India

Acrobatics in India

Pictures of people showing their acrobatic skills in India.

19 Aug 2015
Riskiest airlines?

Riskiest airlines?

Airlines banned from operating within the European Union, according to the EU's transport ministry.

19 Aug 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast