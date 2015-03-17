Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Mar 18, 2015 | 1:32am IST

St. Patrick's Day

A man dressed as a Leprechaun reads a newspaper during St Patrick's Day festivities in the city of Londonderry. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A man dressed as a Leprechaun reads a newspaper during St Patrick's Day festivities in the city of Londonderry. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
A man dressed as a Leprechaun reads a newspaper during St Patrick's Day festivities in the city of Londonderry. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
1 / 20
A man wears a sweater covered in Irish themed pins as he stands with thousands of spectators to watch the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man wears a sweater covered in Irish themed pins as he stands with thousands of spectators to watch the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
A man wears a sweater covered in Irish themed pins as he stands with thousands of spectators to watch the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
2 / 20
The New York City Police Emerald Society pipe and Drum Corps marches in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The New York City Police Emerald Society pipe and Drum Corps marches in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
The New York City Police Emerald Society pipe and Drum Corps marches in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
3 / 20
Children from the Irish Dancing and Music Association of North America perform as they march in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Children from the Irish Dancing and Music Association of North America perform as they march in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Children from the Irish Dancing and Music Association of North America perform as they march in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
4 / 20
Spectators cheer as they watch the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade march up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Spectators cheer as they watch the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade march up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Spectators cheer as they watch the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade march up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
5 / 20
A boy with shamrocks painted on his face watches the St Patrick's Day festivities in the city of Londonderry. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A boy with shamrocks painted on his face watches the St Patrick's Day festivities in the city of Londonderry. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
A boy with shamrocks painted on his face watches the St Patrick's Day festivities in the city of Londonderry. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
6 / 20
Children from the Irish Dancing and Music Association of North America perform as they march in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Children from the Irish Dancing and Music Association of North America perform as they march in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Children from the Irish Dancing and Music Association of North America perform as they march in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 20
The water in the fountain on the South Lawn of the White House flows green in celebration of St. Patrick's Day. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The water in the fountain on the South Lawn of the White House flows green in celebration of St. Patrick's Day. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
The water in the fountain on the South Lawn of the White House flows green in celebration of St. Patrick's Day. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
8 / 20
President Obama and Ireland's Prime Minister Enda Kenny button their jackets as they depart for a luncheon at the U.S. Capitol after their meeting in the Oval Office as part of a St. Patrick's Day visit at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama and Ireland's Prime Minister Enda Kenny button their jackets as they depart for a luncheon at the U.S. Capitol after their meeting in the Oval Office as part of a St. Patrick's Day visit at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
President Obama and Ireland's Prime Minister Enda Kenny button their jackets as they depart for a luncheon at the U.S. Capitol after their meeting in the Oval Office as part of a St. Patrick's Day visit at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
9 / 20
Noel Ryan of New York City wears traditional Irish clothing as he stands on 5th Avenue before marching in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Noel Ryan of New York City wears traditional Irish clothing as he stands on 5th Avenue before marching in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Noel Ryan of New York City wears traditional Irish clothing as he stands on 5th Avenue before marching in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
10 / 20
Prince William drinks a pint of Guinness as he stands with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, during a St Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, southern England. REUTERS/Eddie Mulholland/pool

Prince William drinks a pint of Guinness as he stands with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, during a St Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, southern England. REUTERS/Eddie Mulholland/pool

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Prince William drinks a pint of Guinness as he stands with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, during a St Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, southern England. REUTERS/Eddie Mulholland/pool
Close
11 / 20
Protestors demonstrate advocating for the inclusion of gay marchers in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade as parade marchers make their way up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Protestors demonstrate advocating for the inclusion of gay marchers in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade as parade marchers make their way up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Protestors demonstrate advocating for the inclusion of gay marchers in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade as parade marchers make their way up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
12 / 20
Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of New York, waves to spectators as he marches as the Grand Marshall of the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of New York, waves to spectators as he marches as the Grand Marshall of the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of New York, waves to spectators as he marches as the Grand Marshall of the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
13 / 20
Carl McCormack from Scotland wears a St. Patrick's Day costume as he stands with thousands of spectators to watch the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Carl McCormack from Scotland wears a St. Patrick's Day costume as he stands with thousands of spectators to watch the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Carl McCormack from Scotland wears a St. Patrick's Day costume as he stands with thousands of spectators to watch the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
14 / 20
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C), smiles as she meets with members of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards during her visit to a St Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, southern England. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C), smiles as she meets with members of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards during her visit to a St Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, southern England. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C), smiles as she meets with members of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards during her visit to a St Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, southern England. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
15 / 20
Revelers embrace as they attend the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade along 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Revelers embrace as they attend the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade along 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Revelers embrace as they attend the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade along 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
16 / 20
Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of New York winks to spectators as he marches as the Grand Marshall of the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of New York winks to spectators as he marches as the Grand Marshall of the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of New York winks to spectators as he marches as the Grand Marshall of the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
17 / 20
An NYPD officer carries his son on his shoulders as he walks along the side of the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade on 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An NYPD officer carries his son on his shoulders as he walks along the side of the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade on 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
An NYPD officer carries his son on his shoulders as he walks along the side of the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade on 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
18 / 20
A man with his face painted in the colors of the Irish National flag poses for a picture during St Patrick's Day festivities in the city of Londonderry. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A man with his face painted in the colors of the Irish National flag poses for a picture during St Patrick's Day festivities in the city of Londonderry. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
A man with his face painted in the colors of the Irish National flag poses for a picture during St Patrick's Day festivities in the city of Londonderry. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
19 / 20
A bagpiper marches in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A bagpiper marches in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
A bagpiper marches in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Animals with prosthetics

Animals with prosthetics

Next Slideshows

Animals with prosthetics

Animals with prosthetics

Creatures big and small walk and swim again with one-of-a-kind solutions.

18 Mar 2015
The games politicians play

The games politicians play

Political figures work up a sweat for the cameras.

17 Mar 2015
The fighting priest

The fighting priest

Father Pierre Pepper has spent the last two months training for an amateur boxing match to raise proceeds for charity.

17 Mar 2015
Don't look down

Don't look down

Dubbed by many media outlets as the world's scariest pathway, the Caminito del Rey (The King's Little Pathway) was built at about 330 ft above the gorge of Los...

16 Mar 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast