St. Patrick's Day
A man dressed as a Leprechaun reads a newspaper during St Patrick's Day festivities in the city of Londonderry. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man wears a sweater covered in Irish themed pins as he stands with thousands of spectators to watch the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The New York City Police Emerald Society pipe and Drum Corps marches in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Children from the Irish Dancing and Music Association of North America perform as they march in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Spectators cheer as they watch the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade march up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A boy with shamrocks painted on his face watches the St Patrick's Day festivities in the city of Londonderry. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Children from the Irish Dancing and Music Association of North America perform as they march in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The water in the fountain on the South Lawn of the White House flows green in celebration of St. Patrick's Day. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama and Ireland's Prime Minister Enda Kenny button their jackets as they depart for a luncheon at the U.S. Capitol after their meeting in the Oval Office as part of a St. Patrick's Day visit at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Noel Ryan of New York City wears traditional Irish clothing as he stands on 5th Avenue before marching in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Prince William drinks a pint of Guinness as he stands with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, during a St Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, southern England. REUTERS/Eddie Mulholland/pool
Protestors demonstrate advocating for the inclusion of gay marchers in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade as parade marchers make their way up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of New York, waves to spectators as he marches as the Grand Marshall of the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Carl McCormack from Scotland wears a St. Patrick's Day costume as he stands with thousands of spectators to watch the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C), smiles as she meets with members of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards during her visit to a St Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, southern England. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Revelers embrace as they attend the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade along 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of New York winks to spectators as he marches as the Grand Marshall of the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An NYPD officer carries his son on his shoulders as he walks along the side of the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade on 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man with his face painted in the colors of the Irish National flag poses for a picture during St Patrick's Day festivities in the city of Londonderry. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A bagpiper marches in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
