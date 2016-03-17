St. Patrick's Day
Caoimhe Cooburn-Gray poses for a picture on St. Patrick's day in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Paddy Cusack enjoys a pint of Guinness during St Patrick's Day at Cheltenham Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/Livepic
Performers ride a float in the parade in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
People climb onto statues to watch the parade in Dublin, Ireland. March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Participants practice their Irish dancing routine before the parade in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
People enjoy the parade in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Racegoers kiss as they pose for photographers at Cheltenham. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers/Livepic
The fountain is dyed green in honor of St. Patrick's Day at the White House in Washington March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A woman attempts to burst a bubble at the parade in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio marches along the Fifth Avenue during the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York March 17, 2016. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio ended his two-year boycott of the annual St. Patrick's Day parade on Thursday, joining in...more
A performer rides a float during the parade in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A fan dresses up for St. Patrick's Day at Cheltenham Festival. REUTERS/Paul Childs/Livepic
A woman takes a photo during the parade in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
People watch the St. Patrick's day parade in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
People watch the parade in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
