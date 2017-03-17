Edition:
St. Patrick's Day

People watch the St. Patrick's day parade in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

People dressed in green outfits pose for a picture during the St. Patrick's day parade in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A man with his face painted with the Irish flag watches the St Patrick's Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A participant is seen during the St. Patrick's day parade in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo walks with Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny during the St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A woman wearing shamrock socks is seen during the St. Patrick's day parade in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A float is seen during the St. Patrick's day parade in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

New York City Correction officer Joseph Santos carries the Irish flag as he marches in the St Patrick's Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A paradegoer wearing a green clover suit poses for a picture during the St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Children watch the St. Patrick's day parade from a window in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A woman watches the St. Patrick's day parade in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A paradegoer adjusts a pin on the sash of her friend during the St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York. REUTERS/Joe Penney

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (R) and New York City Police Commissioner James P. O'Neill march in the St Patrick's Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A participant waves during the St. Patrick's day parade in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A float is seen during the St. Patrick's day parade in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A woman watches the St. Patrick's day parade in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A woman watches the St. Patrick's day parade in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Irish Guards wear shamrock on their caps to mark St Patrick's Day at their barracks in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Participants on sheeps are seen during the St. Patrick's day parade in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A man smokes a cigarette during the St. Patrick's day parade in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A woman watches the St. Patrick's day parade in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo poses for a picture with the Cardinal of St. Patrick's Cathedral Timothy Dolan, and Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny during the St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A man walks past a decorated shop front during the St. Patrick's day parade in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Racegoers at the Cheltenham Festival. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

A police officer stands next to the American flag during the St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York. REUTERS/Joe Penney

