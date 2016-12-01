Stadium tributes to Chapecoense soccer team
Fans of Chapecoense soccer team pay tribute to Chapecoense's players at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Fans of Chapecoense pay tribute at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Fans of Chapecoense pay tribute at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Fans of Atletico Nacional soccer club hold candles as they pay tribute to the players of Chapecoense in Medellin, Colombia. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
Youth players of Chapecoense pay tribute at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Fans of Chapecoense pay tribute at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Players of Chapecoense that didn't travel to Colombia pay tribute to teammates at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Fans of Chapecoense pay tribute at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Fans of Atletico Nacional soccer club pay tribute to Chapecoense in Medellin, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
A flower is seen as fans of Chapecoense pay tribute at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Fans of Chapecoense pay tribute at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Fans of Chapecoense pay tribute at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The jersey of player Guilher Gimenez of Chapecoense is pictured at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Fans of Atletico Nacional soccer club pay tribute to Chapecoense in Medellin, Colombia. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
A cross is pictured over a flag of Chapecoense atop an altar prepared for a tribute at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A young fan of Chapecoense reacts at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Fans of Atletico Nacional soccer club hold candles as they pay tribute to Chapecoense in Medellin, Colombia. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
Fans of Chapecoense pay tribute at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Fans of Atletico Nacional soccer club hold candles as they pay tribute in Medellin, Colombia. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
Leandro Bastos of Chapecoense's under-15 soccer team sits inside the team's locker room at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Next Slideshows
Smog to fog: December arrives in Delhi
Thick fog descends on the Indian capital and nearby regions.
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Highlights from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Pictures of the year: Fighting Islamic State
Our top photos from the battle against Islamic State in 2016.
Inside Trump Tower
Politicians, protesters and fans converge on New York's Trump Tower.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.