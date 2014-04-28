Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Apr 28, 2014 | 8:00pm IST

Stagecoach music festival

<p>Country singer Lee Brice performs during the final day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Country singer Lee Brice performs during the final day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, April 28, 2014

Country singer Lee Brice performs during the final day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
1 / 26
<p>Country music fans cheer on Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of the country pop group Florida Georgia Line during the final day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Country music fans cheer on Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of the country pop group Florida Georgia Line during the final day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, April 28, 2014

Country music fans cheer on Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of the country pop group Florida Georgia Line during the final day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
2 / 26
<p>A country music fan cools off in the wind on the second day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A country music fan cools off in the wind on the second day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, April 28, 2014

A country music fan cools off in the wind on the second day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
3 / 26
<p>Country singer Luke Bryan performs during the final day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Country singer Luke Bryan performs during the final day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, April 28, 2014

Country singer Luke Bryan performs during the final day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
4 / 26
<p>Country music fan Cody Buijnink gives his girlfriend Kristen Dillon a kiss under the ferris wheel on the first day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Country music fan Cody Buijnink gives his girlfriend Kristen Dillon a kiss under the ferris wheel on the first day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, April 28, 2014

Country music fan Cody Buijnink gives his girlfriend Kristen Dillon a kiss under the ferris wheel on the first day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
5 / 26
<p>Legendary guitarist Duane Eddy performs during the final day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Legendary guitarist Duane Eddy performs during the final day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, April 28, 2014

Legendary guitarist Duane Eddy performs during the final day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
6 / 26
<p>Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of the country pop group Florida Georgia Line perform during the final day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of the country pop group Florida Georgia Line perform during the final day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, April 28, 2014

Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of the country pop group Florida Georgia Line perform during the final day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
7 / 26
<p>Country music fans arrive with drinks in hand during the first day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Country music fans arrive with drinks in hand during the first day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, April 28, 2014

Country music fans arrive with drinks in hand during the first day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
8 / 26
<p>Country music fans cheer on Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of the country pop group Florida Georgia Line during the final day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Country music fans cheer on Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of the country pop group Florida Georgia Line during the final day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, April 28, 2014

Country music fans cheer on Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of the country pop group Florida Georgia Line during the final day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
9 / 26
<p>Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of the country pop group Florida Georgia Line perform during the final day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of the country pop group Florida Georgia Line perform during the final day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, April 28, 2014

Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of the country pop group Florida Georgia Line perform during the final day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
10 / 26
<p>Country music fans in shorts and cowboy boots pose for a picture on the first day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Country music fans in shorts and cowboy boots pose for a picture on the first day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, April 28, 2014

Country music fans in shorts and cowboy boots pose for a picture on the first day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
11 / 26
<p>Country singer Jason Aldean performs on the main stage during the second day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Country singer Jason Aldean performs on the main stage during the second day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, April 28, 2014

Country singer Jason Aldean performs on the main stage during the second day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
12 / 26
<p>Country music fans drink beer as night falls during the final day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Country music fans drink beer as night falls during the final day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, April 28, 2014

Country music fans drink beer as night falls during the final day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
13 / 26
<p>Country singer Dustin Lynch performs during the final day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Country singer Dustin Lynch performs during the final day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, April 28, 2014

Country singer Dustin Lynch performs during the final day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
14 / 26
<p>Country music fans cheer on singer and actress Katey Sagal as she performs with The Forest Rangers on the first day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Country music fans cheer on singer and actress Katey Sagal as she performs with The Forest Rangers on the first day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, April 28, 2014

Country music fans cheer on singer and actress Katey Sagal as she performs with The Forest Rangers on the first day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
15 / 26
<p>Country singer Hunter Hayes performs on the main stage during the second day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Country singer Hunter Hayes performs on the main stage during the second day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, April 28, 2014

Country singer Hunter Hayes performs on the main stage during the second day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
16 / 26
<p>Legendary guitarist Duane Eddy's signature is shown on his guitar as he performs during the final day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Legendary guitarist Duane Eddy's signature is shown on his guitar as he performs during the final day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, April 28, 2014

Legendary guitarist Duane Eddy's signature is shown on his guitar as he performs during the final day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
17 / 26
<p>Country singer Ashley Monroe performs at the Mane Stage on the second day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Country singer Ashley Monroe performs at the Mane Stage on the second day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, April 28, 2014

Country singer Ashley Monroe performs at the Mane Stage on the second day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
18 / 26
<p>Country music fans walk on the first day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Country music fans walk on the first day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, April 28, 2014

Country music fans walk on the first day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
19 / 26
<p>A country music fan arrives wearing shorts, shoes and socks in the pattern of the U.S. national flag on the first day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A country music fan arrives wearing shorts, shoes and socks in the pattern of the U.S. national flag on the first day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, April 28, 2014

A country music fan arrives wearing shorts, shoes and socks in the pattern of the U.S. national flag on the first day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
20 / 26
<p>Country music star Eric Church performs on the main stage during the first day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Country music star Eric Church performs on the main stage during the first day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, April 28, 2014

Country music star Eric Church performs on the main stage during the first day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
21 / 26
<p>Country music fans pose during the first day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Country music fans pose during the first day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, April 28, 2014

Country music fans pose during the first day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
22 / 26
<p>Country singer Jennifer Nettles performs on the main stage during the second day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Country singer Jennifer Nettles performs on the main stage during the second day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, April 28, 2014

Country singer Jennifer Nettles performs on the main stage during the second day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
23 / 26
<p>Country music fans wait for Jennifer Nettles' performance on the Mane Stage during the second day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Country music fans wait for Jennifer Nettles' performance on the Mane Stage during the second day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, April 28, 2014

Country music fans wait for Jennifer Nettles' performance on the Mane Stage during the second day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
24 / 26
<p>A country music fan is lifted by her friends for a photograph on the first day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A country music fan is lifted by her friends for a photograph on the first day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, April 28, 2014

A country music fan is lifted by her friends for a photograph on the first day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
25 / 26
<p>Country music fans walk past a ferris wheel on the first day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Country music fans walk past a ferris wheel on the first day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, April 28, 2014

Country music fans walk past a ferris wheel on the first day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
IIFA Awards in Florida

IIFA Awards in Florida

Next Slideshows

IIFA Awards in Florida

IIFA Awards in Florida

Highlights of 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida.

28 Apr 2014
IIFA in Florida

IIFA in Florida

The International Indian Film Academy Awards will be presented in the United States for the first time this year.

27 Apr 2014
The 10 most beautiful

The 10 most beautiful

The world's 10 most beautiful people according to People magazine.

23 Apr 2014
World's most beautiful woman

World's most beautiful woman

Lupita Nyong'o is named the world's most beautiful person by People magazine.

23 Apr 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast