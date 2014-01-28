Stalin's coastal retreat
A general view of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin’s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. Stalin’s Villa, or Dacha, was constructed in 1937. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Visitors visit the billiard room of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin’s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
The wax figure of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin is seen in a cinema hall at Stalin’s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A signboard of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin’s Villa is seen in Sochi, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A view of the boardroom of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin’s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
The wax figure of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin is seen in a cinema hall at Stalin’s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Visitor looks on inside a cinema hall of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin’s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
People visit the pool of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin at Stalin’s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
People leave a room that houses Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin's chess set at Stalin’s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
The signboard of the restaurant "Stalinskaya dacha" is seen inside the Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin’s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A general view of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin’s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
