Pictures | Tue Jan 28, 2014

Stalin's coastal retreat

<p>A general view of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin&rsquo;s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. Stalin&rsquo;s Villa, or Dacha, was constructed in 1937. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

<p>Visitors visit the billiard room of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin&rsquo;s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

<p>The wax figure of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin is seen in a cinema hall at Stalin&rsquo;s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

<p>A signboard of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin&rsquo;s Villa is seen in Sochi, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

<p>A view of the boardroom of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin&rsquo;s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

<p>The wax figure of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin is seen in a cinema hall at Stalin&rsquo;s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

<p>Visitor looks on inside a cinema hall of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin&rsquo;s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

<p>People visit the pool of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin at Stalin&rsquo;s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

<p>People leave a room that houses Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin's chess set at Stalin&rsquo;s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

<p>The signboard of the restaurant "Stalinskaya dacha" is seen inside the Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin&rsquo;s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

<p>A general view of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin&rsquo;s Villa in Sochi, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

