Pictures | Mon Oct 3, 2016 | 7:00pm IST

Stampede during protests in Ethiopia

Demonstrators chant slogans while flashing the Oromo protest gesture during Irreecha, the thanksgiving festival of the Oromo people, in Bishoftu town, Oromia region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
Protestors run from tear gas launched by security personnel during the Irecha, the thanks giving festival of the Oromo people in Bishoftu town of Oromia region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
Demonstrators chant slogans while flashing the Oromo protest gesture during Irreecha, the thanksgiving festival of the Oromo people, in Bishoftu town, Oromia region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
Police fire tear gas to disperse protesters during Irreecha, the thanks giving festival of the Oromo people in Bishoftu town of Oromia region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
Demonstrators chant slogans while flashing the Oromo protest gesture during Irreecha, the thanksgiving festival of the Oromo people, in Bishoftu town, Oromia region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
People assist an injured protestor during Irrechaa, the thanks giving festival of the Oromo people in Bishoftu town of Oromia region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
Women react at a protest during Irreecha, the thanksgiving festival of the Oromo people, in Bishoftu town, Oromia region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
An injured protester waits for help after several people died during the Irrechaa, the thanks giving festival of the Oromo people in Bishoftu town of Oromia region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
Demonstrators chant slogans while flashing the Oromo protest gesture during Irreecha, the thanksgiving festival of the Oromo people, in Bishoftu town, Oromia region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
People assist an injured protester during Irecha, the thanks giving festival of the Oromo people in Bishoftu town of Oromia region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
Protesters run from tear gas being fired by police during Irreecha, the thanks giving festival of the Oromo people in Bishoftu town of Oromia region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
Demonstrators chant slogans while flashing the Oromo protest gesture during Irreecha, the thanksgiving festival of the Oromo people, in Bishoftu town, Oromia region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
Demonstrators chant slogans while flashing the Oromo protest gesture during Irreecha, the thanksgiving festival of the Oromo people, in Bishoftu town, Oromia region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
A protestor washes his face after being tear-gassed by security personnel during Irrechaa, the thanks giving festival of the Oromo people in Bishoftu town of Oromia region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
Police officers watch as demonstrators chant slogans while flashing the Oromo protest gesture during Irreecha, the thanksgiving festival of the Oromo people, in Bishoftu town, Oromia region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
Injured protesters wait for help after several people died during the Irrechaa, the thanks giving festival of the Oromo people in Bishoftu town of Oromia region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
