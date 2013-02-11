Edition:
Stampede in Allahabad

<p>Passengers crowd together at a platform after part of a railing from a bridge collapsed at Allahabad railway station February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Monday, February 11, 2013

<p>Women grieve for their relatives after part of a railing from a bridge collapsed at Allahabad railway station February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A woman cries as she sits among the bodies of people who were killed when part of a railing from a bridge collapsed at Allahabad railway station February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Bystanders gather around the body of a woman who was killed when part of a railing from a bridge collapsed at Allahabad railway station February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A sadhu sits at the door of an overcrowded passenger train after boarding, at a railway station in Allahabad February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

<p>People who were injured in a stampede are treated inside a hospital in Allahabad February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

<p>A woman wails next to the dead body of her relative who was killed in a stampede, outside a hospital in Allahabad February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

