Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Feb 27, 2014 | 1:30am IST

Stampede in Crimea

<p>Ukrainian men help pull one another out of a stampede during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Ukrainian men help pull one another out of a stampede during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Ukrainian men help pull one another out of a stampede during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
1 / 16
<p>Ukrainian men help pull one another out of a stampede as a flag of Crimea is seen during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Ukrainian men help pull one another out of a stampede as a flag of Crimea is seen during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Ukrainian men help pull one another out of a stampede as a flag of Crimea is seen during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
2 / 16
<p>A man receives medical treatment after he was injured in a stampede during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A man receives medical treatment after he was injured in a stampede during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, February 27, 2014

A man receives medical treatment after he was injured in a stampede during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
3 / 16
<p>Injured men receive medical treatment after they were injured in a stampede during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Injured men receive medical treatment after they were injured in a stampede during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Injured men receive medical treatment after they were injured in a stampede during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
4 / 16
<p>Ukrainian men help pull one another out of a stampede during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Ukrainian men help pull one another out of a stampede during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Ukrainian men help pull one another out of a stampede during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
5 / 16
<p>A man receives medical treatment after he was injured in clashes during rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A man receives medical treatment after he was injured in clashes during rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, February 27, 2014

A man receives medical treatment after he was injured in clashes during rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
6 / 16
<p>A man receives medical treatment after he was injured in a stampede during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A man receives medical treatment after he was injured in a stampede during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, February 27, 2014

A man receives medical treatment after he was injured in a stampede during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
7 / 16
<p>A Ukrainian man walks after being injured in a stampede during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A Ukrainian man walks after being injured in a stampede during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, February 27, 2014

A Ukrainian man walks after being injured in a stampede during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
8 / 16
<p>Pro-Russian activists gather to form local public guard to oppose pro-EU groups in Simferopol in Crimea, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Pro-Russian activists gather to form local public guard to oppose pro-EU groups in Simferopol in Crimea, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Pro-Russian activists gather to form local public guard to oppose pro-EU groups in Simferopol in Crimea, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
9 / 16
<p>People attend rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People attend rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, February 27, 2014

People attend rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
10 / 16
<p>People attend a rally organized mainly by ethnic Russians near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People attend a rally organized mainly by ethnic Russians near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, February 27, 2014

People attend a rally organized mainly by ethnic Russians near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
11 / 16
<p>A man holds a flag of Crimea during a rally organized mainly by ethnic Russians near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. The banner reads, "Bandera gang off". REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A man holds a flag of Crimea during a rally organized mainly by ethnic Russians near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. The banner reads, "Bandera gang off". REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, February 27, 2014

A man holds a flag of Crimea during a rally organized mainly by ethnic Russians near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. The banner reads, "Bandera gang off". REUTERS/Stringer

Close
12 / 16
<p>Crimean Tatars hold a rally near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Crimean Tatars hold a rally near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Crimean Tatars hold a rally near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
13 / 16
<p>Pro-Russian activists gather to form local public guards to oppose pro-EU groups in Simferopol in Crimea, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Pro-Russian activists gather to form local public guards to oppose pro-EU groups in Simferopol in Crimea, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Pro-Russian activists gather to form local public guards to oppose pro-EU groups in Simferopol in Crimea, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
14 / 16
<p>Pro-Russian activists gather to form local public guards, to oppose pro-EU groups, in Simferopol in Crimea, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Pro-Russian activists gather to form local public guards, to oppose pro-EU groups, in Simferopol in Crimea, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Pro-Russian activists gather to form local public guards, to oppose pro-EU groups, in Simferopol in Crimea, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
15 / 16
<p>Pro-Russian activists stand near a table to join local public guards, to oppose pro-EU groups, in Simferopol in Crimea, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Pro-Russian activists stand near a table to join local public guards, to oppose pro-EU groups, in Simferopol in Crimea, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Pro-Russian activists stand near a table to join local public guards, to oppose pro-EU groups, in Simferopol in Crimea, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Shortages in Syria

Shortages in Syria

Next Slideshows

Shortages in Syria

Shortages in Syria

In Syria, even the bare necessities of food, water and fuel are hard to come by as the conflict worsens.

27 Feb 2014
Earth at night

Earth at night

Night images of our planet from space.

26 Feb 2014
Anti-Balaka Militants in CAR

Anti-Balaka Militants in CAR

The "anti-balaka" self defense militia was formed to defend Christian communities targeted by Seleka forces who ousted the president.

26 Feb 2014
Flowers in Kiev

Flowers in Kiev

Memorials for the protesters killed in Ukraine.

26 Feb 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast