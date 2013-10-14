Stampede in Madhya Pradesh

People cry next to bodies of victims killed in a stampede, near Ratangarh temple, in Datia district in Madhya Pradesh October 13, 2013. A stampede at a bridge leading to a remote Hindu temple in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday killed at least 89 people and injured more than 100, police said. Nearly 150,000 devotees gathered to celebrate Dussehra at the Ratangarh temple, in a forest outside the town of Datia, 390 km (240 miles) north of Bhopal. REUTERS/Stringer