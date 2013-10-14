Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Oct 14, 2013 | 10:35am IST

Stampede in Madhya Pradesh

<p>A man cries next to the body of a victim killed in a stampede near Ratangarh temple, in Datia district in Madhya Pradesh October 13, 2013. A stampede at a bridge leading to a remote Hindu temple in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday killed at least 89 people and injured more than 100, police said. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A man cries next to the body of a victim killed in a stampede near Ratangarh temple, in Datia district in Madhya Pradesh October 13, 2013. A stampede at a bridge leading to a remote Hindu temple in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday killed at least 89 people...more

Monday, October 14, 2013

A man cries next to the body of a victim killed in a stampede near Ratangarh temple, in Datia district in Madhya Pradesh October 13, 2013. A stampede at a bridge leading to a remote Hindu temple in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday killed at least 89 people and injured more than 100, police said. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 8
<p>A woman cries next to the body of a victim killed in a stampede near Ratangarh temple, in Datia district in Madhya Pradesh October 13, 2013. Nearly 150,000 devotees gathered to celebrate Dussehra at the Ratangarh temple, in a forest outside the town of Datia, 390 km (240 miles) north of Bhopal. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A woman cries next to the body of a victim killed in a stampede near Ratangarh temple, in Datia district in Madhya Pradesh October 13, 2013. Nearly 150,000 devotees gathered to celebrate Dussehra at the Ratangarh temple, in a forest outside the town...more

Monday, October 14, 2013

A woman cries next to the body of a victim killed in a stampede near Ratangarh temple, in Datia district in Madhya Pradesh October 13, 2013. Nearly 150,000 devotees gathered to celebrate Dussehra at the Ratangarh temple, in a forest outside the town of Datia, 390 km (240 miles) north of Bhopal. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
2 / 8
<p>People cross a bridge after a stampede near Ratangarh temple in Datia district in Madhya Pradesh October 13, 2013. A stampede at a bridge leading to a remote Hindu temple in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday killed at least 89 people and injured more than 100, police said. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People cross a bridge after a stampede near Ratangarh temple in Datia district in Madhya Pradesh October 13, 2013. A stampede at a bridge leading to a remote Hindu temple in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday killed at least 89 people and injured more than...more

Monday, October 14, 2013

People cross a bridge after a stampede near Ratangarh temple in Datia district in Madhya Pradesh October 13, 2013. A stampede at a bridge leading to a remote Hindu temple in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday killed at least 89 people and injured more than 100, police said. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
3 / 8
<p>People cry next to bodies of victims killed in a stampede, near Ratangarh temple, in Datia district in Madhya Pradesh October 13, 2013. A stampede at a bridge leading to a remote Hindu temple in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday killed at least 89 people and injured more than 100, police said. Nearly 150,000 devotees gathered to celebrate Dussehra at the Ratangarh temple, in a forest outside the town of Datia, 390 km (240 miles) north of Bhopal. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People cry next to bodies of victims killed in a stampede, near Ratangarh temple, in Datia district in Madhya Pradesh October 13, 2013. A stampede at a bridge leading to a remote Hindu temple in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday killed at least 89 people and...more

Monday, October 14, 2013

People cry next to bodies of victims killed in a stampede, near Ratangarh temple, in Datia district in Madhya Pradesh October 13, 2013. A stampede at a bridge leading to a remote Hindu temple in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday killed at least 89 people and injured more than 100, police said. Nearly 150,000 devotees gathered to celebrate Dussehra at the Ratangarh temple, in a forest outside the town of Datia, 390 km (240 miles) north of Bhopal. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
4 / 8
<p>People stand beside the bodies of victims killed in a stampede on a bridge, near Ratangarh temple, in Datia district in Madhya Pradesh October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People stand beside the bodies of victims killed in a stampede on a bridge, near Ratangarh temple, in Datia district in Madhya Pradesh October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, October 14, 2013

People stand beside the bodies of victims killed in a stampede on a bridge, near Ratangarh temple, in Datia district in Madhya Pradesh October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
5 / 8
<p>People stand beside bodies of victims killed in a stampede on a bridge, near Ratangarh temple, in Datia district in Madhya Pradesh October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People stand beside bodies of victims killed in a stampede on a bridge, near Ratangarh temple, in Datia district in Madhya Pradesh October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, October 14, 2013

People stand beside bodies of victims killed in a stampede on a bridge, near Ratangarh temple, in Datia district in Madhya Pradesh October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
6 / 8
<p>People walk past bodies of victims killed in a stampede on a bridge, near Ratangarh temple in Datia district in Madhya Pradesh October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People walk past bodies of victims killed in a stampede on a bridge, near Ratangarh temple in Datia district in Madhya Pradesh October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, October 14, 2013

People walk past bodies of victims killed in a stampede on a bridge, near Ratangarh temple in Datia district in Madhya Pradesh October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
7 / 8
<p>People sit beside bodies of victims killed in a stampede on a bridge near Ratangarh temple in Datia district in Madhya Pradesh October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People sit beside bodies of victims killed in a stampede on a bridge near Ratangarh temple in Datia district in Madhya Pradesh October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, October 14, 2013

People sit beside bodies of victims killed in a stampede on a bridge near Ratangarh temple in Datia district in Madhya Pradesh October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Dussehra, Durga Puja celebrations

Dussehra, Durga Puja celebrations

Next Slideshows

Dussehra, Durga Puja celebrations

Dussehra, Durga Puja celebrations

A look at the celebrations of Durga Puja and Dussehra - the last and the tenth day of fasting and festivities across India.

15 Oct 2013
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

12 Oct 2013
India this week

India this week

Our best photos of the week.

11 Oct 2013
Syria's chemical weapons

Syria's chemical weapons

The aftermath and investigation of the deadly sarin gas attack in Damascus.

11 Oct 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Iceberg Alley

Iceberg Alley

The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.

Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.

Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.

French election goes to the farm

French election goes to the farm

Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures