Stampede in Madhya Pradesh
A man cries next to the body of a victim killed in a stampede near Ratangarh temple, in Datia district in Madhya Pradesh October 13, 2013. A stampede at a bridge leading to a remote Hindu temple in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday killed at least 89 people...more
A man cries next to the body of a victim killed in a stampede near Ratangarh temple, in Datia district in Madhya Pradesh October 13, 2013. A stampede at a bridge leading to a remote Hindu temple in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday killed at least 89 people and injured more than 100, police said. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman cries next to the body of a victim killed in a stampede near Ratangarh temple, in Datia district in Madhya Pradesh October 13, 2013. Nearly 150,000 devotees gathered to celebrate Dussehra at the Ratangarh temple, in a forest outside the town...more
A woman cries next to the body of a victim killed in a stampede near Ratangarh temple, in Datia district in Madhya Pradesh October 13, 2013. Nearly 150,000 devotees gathered to celebrate Dussehra at the Ratangarh temple, in a forest outside the town of Datia, 390 km (240 miles) north of Bhopal. REUTERS/Stringer
People cross a bridge after a stampede near Ratangarh temple in Datia district in Madhya Pradesh October 13, 2013. A stampede at a bridge leading to a remote Hindu temple in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday killed at least 89 people and injured more than...more
People cross a bridge after a stampede near Ratangarh temple in Datia district in Madhya Pradesh October 13, 2013. A stampede at a bridge leading to a remote Hindu temple in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday killed at least 89 people and injured more than 100, police said. REUTERS/Stringer
People cry next to bodies of victims killed in a stampede, near Ratangarh temple, in Datia district in Madhya Pradesh October 13, 2013. A stampede at a bridge leading to a remote Hindu temple in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday killed at least 89 people and...more
People cry next to bodies of victims killed in a stampede, near Ratangarh temple, in Datia district in Madhya Pradesh October 13, 2013. A stampede at a bridge leading to a remote Hindu temple in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday killed at least 89 people and injured more than 100, police said. Nearly 150,000 devotees gathered to celebrate Dussehra at the Ratangarh temple, in a forest outside the town of Datia, 390 km (240 miles) north of Bhopal. REUTERS/Stringer
People stand beside the bodies of victims killed in a stampede on a bridge, near Ratangarh temple, in Datia district in Madhya Pradesh October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People stand beside the bodies of victims killed in a stampede on a bridge, near Ratangarh temple, in Datia district in Madhya Pradesh October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People stand beside bodies of victims killed in a stampede on a bridge, near Ratangarh temple, in Datia district in Madhya Pradesh October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People stand beside bodies of victims killed in a stampede on a bridge, near Ratangarh temple, in Datia district in Madhya Pradesh October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People walk past bodies of victims killed in a stampede on a bridge, near Ratangarh temple in Datia district in Madhya Pradesh October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People walk past bodies of victims killed in a stampede on a bridge, near Ratangarh temple in Datia district in Madhya Pradesh October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People sit beside bodies of victims killed in a stampede on a bridge near Ratangarh temple in Datia district in Madhya Pradesh October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People sit beside bodies of victims killed in a stampede on a bridge near Ratangarh temple in Datia district in Madhya Pradesh October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
