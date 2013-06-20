Edition:
Pictures | Thu Jun 20, 2013

Stampede over Beckham

<p>A policeman climbs on the fence as David Beckham arrives at Tongji University surrounded by his fans in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

A policeman climbs on the fence as David Beckham arrives at Tongji University surrounded by his fans in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A policeman climbs on the fence as David Beckham arrives at Tongji University surrounded by his fans in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

<p>David Beckham arrives at Tongji University surrounded by his fans in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

David Beckham arrives at Tongji University surrounded by his fans in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, June 20, 2013

David Beckham arrives at Tongji University surrounded by his fans in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

<p>David Beckham try to break into a soccer field at Tongji University in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

David Beckham try to break into a soccer field at Tongji University in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, June 20, 2013

David Beckham try to break into a soccer field at Tongji University in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

<p>David Beckham (obscured) arrives at Tongji University surrounded by his fans in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

David Beckham (obscured) arrives at Tongji University surrounded by his fans in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, June 20, 2013

David Beckham (obscured) arrives at Tongji University surrounded by his fans in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

<p>Fans push towards policemen as they take pictures and videos of David Beckham upon his arrival at Tongji University, in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Fans push towards policemen as they take pictures and videos of David Beckham upon his arrival at Tongji University, in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Fans push towards policemen as they take pictures and videos of David Beckham upon his arrival at Tongji University, in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A policewoman is treated for injuries after a stampede occurred when David Beckham visited Tongji University, in Shanghai June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A policewoman is treated for injuries after a stampede occurred when David Beckham visited Tongji University, in Shanghai June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A policewoman is treated for injuries after a stampede occurred when David Beckham visited Tongji University, in Shanghai June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Policemen try to stop photographs from being taken after David Beckham left Tongji University surrounded by fans in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Policemen try to stop photographs from being taken after David Beckham left Tongji University surrounded by fans in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Policemen try to stop photographs from being taken after David Beckham left Tongji University surrounded by fans in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

<p>An injured policewoman is rushed into an ambulance after a stampede occurred when David Beckham visited Tongji University, in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An injured policewoman is rushed into an ambulance after a stampede occurred when David Beckham visited Tongji University, in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, June 20, 2013

An injured policewoman is rushed into an ambulance after a stampede occurred when David Beckham visited Tongji University, in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A police officer, who is injured, is seen lying down after David Beckham left Tongji University surrounded by fans in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

A police officer, who is injured, is seen lying down after David Beckham left Tongji University surrounded by fans in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A police officer, who is injured, is seen lying down after David Beckham left Tongji University surrounded by fans in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

<p>David Beckham wait for him to enter a soccer field at Tongji University in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

David Beckham wait for him to enter a soccer field at Tongji University in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, June 20, 2013

David Beckham wait for him to enter a soccer field at Tongji University in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

