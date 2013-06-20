Stampede over Beckham
A policeman climbs on the fence as David Beckham arrives at Tongji University surrounded by his fans in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A policeman climbs on the fence as David Beckham arrives at Tongji University surrounded by his fans in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
David Beckham arrives at Tongji University surrounded by his fans in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
David Beckham arrives at Tongji University surrounded by his fans in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
David Beckham try to break into a soccer field at Tongji University in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
David Beckham try to break into a soccer field at Tongji University in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
David Beckham (obscured) arrives at Tongji University surrounded by his fans in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
David Beckham (obscured) arrives at Tongji University surrounded by his fans in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Fans push towards policemen as they take pictures and videos of David Beckham upon his arrival at Tongji University, in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Fans push towards policemen as they take pictures and videos of David Beckham upon his arrival at Tongji University, in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A policewoman is treated for injuries after a stampede occurred when David Beckham visited Tongji University, in Shanghai June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A policewoman is treated for injuries after a stampede occurred when David Beckham visited Tongji University, in Shanghai June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Policemen try to stop photographs from being taken after David Beckham left Tongji University surrounded by fans in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Policemen try to stop photographs from being taken after David Beckham left Tongji University surrounded by fans in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
An injured policewoman is rushed into an ambulance after a stampede occurred when David Beckham visited Tongji University, in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An injured policewoman is rushed into an ambulance after a stampede occurred when David Beckham visited Tongji University, in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A police officer, who is injured, is seen lying down after David Beckham left Tongji University surrounded by fans in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A police officer, who is injured, is seen lying down after David Beckham left Tongji University surrounded by fans in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
David Beckham wait for him to enter a soccer field at Tongji University in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
David Beckham wait for him to enter a soccer field at Tongji University in Shanghai, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Next Slideshows
James Gandolfini: 1961-2013
Actor James Gandolfini, who played the mob boss Tony Soprano in the TV series "The Sopranos", died while on vacation in Rome at the age of 51.
Profile: Kanye West
Kanye West is back in the spotlight with the birth of his child and the "Yeezus" album release.
Miss USA crowned
Miss Connecticut Erin Brady is crowned Miss USA.
Daytime Emmy Awards
The best of the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.