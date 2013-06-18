Standing in Taksim Square
People stand during a silent protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People stand during a silent protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People stand facing Ataturk Cultural Center during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A mannequin is placed during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A woman stands during a silent protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People stand facing Ataturk Cultural Center during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People stand during a silent protest at Taksim Square in central Istanbul June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
People stand during a silent protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man stands during a silent protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man stands during a silent protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man stands in silence during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
