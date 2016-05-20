Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat May 21, 2016 | 3:05am IST

Standing up for LGBT rights

A sign protesting a recent North Carolina law restricting transgender bathroom access is seen in the bathroom stalls at the 21C Museum Hotel in Durham, North Carolina May 3, 2016. Across the country, state legislatures are considering bills that would allow citizens to deny services to members of the LGBT community on religious grounds. But advocacy groups, business executives, politicians and entertainers are standing up to condemn such laws. Here are the major moments in this year's fight over religious freedom, wedding ceremonies and bathroom occupants. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A sign protesting a recent North Carolina law restricting transgender bathroom access is seen in the bathroom stalls at the 21C Museum Hotel in Durham, North Carolina May 3, 2016. Across the country, state legislatures are considering bills that...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 14, 2016
A sign protesting a recent North Carolina law restricting transgender bathroom access is seen in the bathroom stalls at the 21C Museum Hotel in Durham, North Carolina May 3, 2016. Across the country, state legislatures are considering bills that would allow citizens to deny services to members of the LGBT community on religious grounds. But advocacy groups, business executives, politicians and entertainers are standing up to condemn such laws. Here are the major moments in this year's fight over religious freedom, wedding ceremonies and bathroom occupants. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
1 / 21
Bruce Springsteen canceled a show in North Carolina in response to a state law forcing transgender individuals to use bathrooms of the gender they were assigned at birth. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Bruce Springsteen canceled a show in North Carolina in response to a state law forcing transgender individuals to use bathrooms of the gender they were assigned at birth. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Bruce Springsteen canceled a show in North Carolina in response to a state law forcing transgender individuals to use bathrooms of the gender they were assigned at birth. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
2 / 21
The U.S. Justice Department has sued North Carolina over the state's bathroom bill, asking a federal district court to declare that the state is violating the 1964 Civil Rights Act. "The entire Obama administration wants you to know that we see you; we stand with you; and we will do everything we can to protect you going forward," Attorney General Loretta Lynch told transgender people in remarks at a news conference. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The U.S. Justice Department has sued North Carolina over the state's bathroom bill, asking a federal district court to declare that the state is violating the 1964 Civil Rights Act. "The entire Obama administration wants you to know that we see you;...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2016
The U.S. Justice Department has sued North Carolina over the state's bathroom bill, asking a federal district court to declare that the state is violating the 1964 Civil Rights Act. "The entire Obama administration wants you to know that we see you; we stand with you; and we will do everything we can to protect you going forward," Attorney General Loretta Lynch told transgender people in remarks at a news conference. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
3 / 21
A protester carries a toilet seat mocking North Carlina's Republican politicians who passed and approved the state's so-called "bathroom law" during a demonstration outside the state legislature in Raleigh, North Carolina on May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A protester carries a toilet seat mocking North Carlina's Republican politicians who passed and approved the state's so-called "bathroom law" during a demonstration outside the state legislature in Raleigh, North Carolina on May 16, 2016....more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
A protester carries a toilet seat mocking North Carlina's Republican politicians who passed and approved the state's so-called "bathroom law" during a demonstration outside the state legislature in Raleigh, North Carolina on May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
4 / 21
Ringo Starr canceled a show in North Carolina to protest the state's new law. "I'm sorry to disappoint my fans in the area, but we need to take a stand against this hatred," the former drummer for The Beatles said in a statement. "Spread peace and love." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Ringo Starr canceled a show in North Carolina to protest the state's new law. "I'm sorry to disappoint my fans in the area, but we need to take a stand against this hatred," the former drummer for The Beatles said in a statement. "Spread peace and...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Ringo Starr canceled a show in North Carolina to protest the state's new law. "I'm sorry to disappoint my fans in the area, but we need to take a stand against this hatred," the former drummer for The Beatles said in a statement. "Spread peace and love." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
5 / 21
The band Maroon 5 is cancelling concerts planned in North Carolina. "This was a difficult decision for us to make as a band," the American pop rock group said on its website. "We don�t want to penalize our fans in North Carolina by not performing for them, but in the end it comes down to what we feel is morally right AS WE FEEL EVERYONE SHOULD BE TREATED EQUALLY." REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The band Maroon 5 is cancelling concerts planned in North Carolina. "This was a difficult decision for us to make as a band," the American pop rock group said on its website. "We don�t want to penalize our fans in North Carolina by not performing for...more

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
The band Maroon 5 is cancelling concerts planned in North Carolina. "This was a difficult decision for us to make as a band," the American pop rock group said on its website. "We don�t want to penalize our fans in North Carolina by not performing for them, but in the end it comes down to what we feel is morally right AS WE FEEL EVERYONE SHOULD BE TREATED EQUALLY." REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
6 / 21
Rock band Pearl Jam canceled April shows in North Carolina over the bathroom law. "The HB2 law that was recently passed is a despicable piece of legislation that encourages discrimination against an entire group of American citizens," Pearl Jam said in a handwritten statement posted on its Facebook page. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Rock band Pearl Jam canceled April shows in North Carolina over the bathroom law. "The HB2 law that was recently passed is a despicable piece of legislation that encourages discrimination against an entire group of American citizens," Pearl Jam said...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2011
Rock band Pearl Jam canceled April shows in North Carolina over the bathroom law. "The HB2 law that was recently passed is a despicable piece of legislation that encourages discrimination against an entire group of American citizens," Pearl Jam said in a handwritten statement posted on its Facebook page. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
7 / 21
Canadian singer Bryan Adams canceled a show in Mississippi in April to protest a law allowing citizens to cite religion when denying services to same-sex couples and dictating employee dress codes, grooming and bathroom access. REUTERS/Mike Ridewood

Canadian singer Bryan Adams canceled a show in Mississippi in April to protest a law allowing citizens to cite religion when denying services to same-sex couples and dictating employee dress codes, grooming and bathroom access. REUTERS/Mike Ridewood

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Canadian singer Bryan Adams canceled a show in Mississippi in April to protest a law allowing citizens to cite religion when denying services to same-sex couples and dictating employee dress codes, grooming and bathroom access. REUTERS/Mike Ridewood
Close
8 / 21
Singer Cyndi Lauper said she would donate the profits of her June show in Raleigh to efforts to repeal the bathroom law. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Singer Cyndi Lauper said she would donate the profits of her June show in Raleigh to efforts to repeal the bathroom law. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Singer Cyndi Lauper said she would donate the profits of her June show in Raleigh to efforts to repeal the bathroom law. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
9 / 21
PayPal cancelled plans to open a global operations center in North Carolina after the state�s legislature passed a law requiring individuals to use locker rooms or bathrooms in public facilities that match the gender assigned to them at birth, rather than the gender they identify with. Paypal�s facility would have meant $3.6 million in investments in the state. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

PayPal cancelled plans to open a global operations center in North Carolina after the state�s legislature passed a law requiring individuals to use locker rooms or bathrooms in public facilities that match the gender assigned to them at birth, rather...more

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
PayPal cancelled plans to open a global operations center in North Carolina after the state�s legislature passed a law requiring individuals to use locker rooms or bathrooms in public facilities that match the gender assigned to them at birth, rather than the gender they identify with. Paypal�s facility would have meant $3.6 million in investments in the state. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
10 / 21
Performance group Cirque du Soleil said in April it was canceling shows in North Carolina, saying in an online statement that "the new HB2 legislation passed in North Carolina is an important regression to ensuring human rights for all ... Cirque du Soleil believes in equality for all." REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Performance group Cirque du Soleil said in April it was canceling shows in North Carolina, saying in an online statement that "the new HB2 legislation passed in North Carolina is an important regression to ensuring human rights for all ... Cirque du...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2014
Performance group Cirque du Soleil said in April it was canceling shows in North Carolina, saying in an online statement that "the new HB2 legislation passed in North Carolina is an important regression to ensuring human rights for all ... Cirque du Soleil believes in equality for all." REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
11 / 21
The shadow of a protest leader is cast on a banner mocking North Carlina's Republican governor Par McCrory, who signed the state's so-called HB2 "bathroom law", during a demonstration outside the state legislature in Raleigh, North Carolina on May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

The shadow of a protest leader is cast on a banner mocking North Carlina's Republican governor Par McCrory, who signed the state's so-called HB2 "bathroom law", during a demonstration outside the state legislature in Raleigh, North Carolina on May...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
The shadow of a protest leader is cast on a banner mocking North Carlina's Republican governor Par McCrory, who signed the state's so-called HB2 "bathroom law", during a demonstration outside the state legislature in Raleigh, North Carolina on May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
12 / 21
Deutsche Bank halted plans to create 250 new jobs at its Cary, North Carolina, location after the state's passing of the controversial locker room and bathroom law. CEO John Cryan said Germany's largest lender took its "commitment to building inclusive work environments seriously." REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Deutsche Bank halted plans to create 250 new jobs at its Cary, North Carolina, location after the state's passing of the controversial locker room and bathroom law. CEO John Cryan said Germany's largest lender took its "commitment to building...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Deutsche Bank halted plans to create 250 new jobs at its Cary, North Carolina, location after the state's passing of the controversial locker room and bathroom law. CEO John Cryan said Germany's largest lender took its "commitment to building inclusive work environments seriously." REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
13 / 21
Violinist Itzhak Perlman cancelled a planned performance with the North Carolina Symphony on May 18, saying in an interview with NPR that he first decided to go ahead with the performance, opting to donate his fee to Equality North Carolina and put a flier in the concert program to explain his position. But when the symphony would not allow the statement, he decided to cancel. "The law is ugly and hostile," Perlman said. "I feel that it is discriminatory -- and it's not just about bathrooms. It's about dignity." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Violinist Itzhak Perlman cancelled a planned performance with the North Carolina Symphony on May 18, saying in an interview with NPR that he first decided to go ahead with the performance, opting to donate his fee to Equality North Carolina and put a...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Violinist Itzhak Perlman cancelled a planned performance with the North Carolina Symphony on May 18, saying in an interview with NPR that he first decided to go ahead with the performance, opting to donate his fee to Equality North Carolina and put a flier in the concert program to explain his position. But when the symphony would not allow the statement, he decided to cancel. "The law is ugly and hostile," Perlman said. "I feel that it is discriminatory -- and it's not just about bathrooms. It's about dignity." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
14 / 21
Musician Jimmy Buffet, who had two North Carolina shows planned in Raleigh and Charlotte in April, called North Carolina's bathroom bill "another stupid law, based on stupid assumptions" in a post on his website. Buffet said he would play the shows, which were planned before the law was passed, but "as for the future of shows in North Carolina, it would definitely depend on whether that stupid law is repealed. That is up to the good people of North Carolina and there are many, and I am confident that they will see that the right thing will be done. As Forrest said, 'Stupid is as stupid does.'" REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Musician Jimmy Buffet, who had two North Carolina shows planned in Raleigh and Charlotte in April, called North Carolina's bathroom bill "another stupid law, based on stupid assumptions" in a post on his website. Buffet said he would play the shows,...more

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2013
Musician Jimmy Buffet, who had two North Carolina shows planned in Raleigh and Charlotte in April, called North Carolina's bathroom bill "another stupid law, based on stupid assumptions" in a post on his website. Buffet said he would play the shows, which were planned before the law was passed, but "as for the future of shows in North Carolina, it would definitely depend on whether that stupid law is repealed. That is up to the good people of North Carolina and there are many, and I am confident that they will see that the right thing will be done. As Forrest said, 'Stupid is as stupid does.'" REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
15 / 21
Protesters march to show their opposition against what they called 'Hate Bill 2,' which they urged lawmakers to repeal as legislators convened for a short session in Raleigh, North Carolina April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Marti Maguire

Protesters march to show their opposition against what they called 'Hate Bill 2,' which they urged lawmakers to repeal as legislators convened for a short session in Raleigh, North Carolina April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Marti Maguire

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
Protesters march to show their opposition against what they called 'Hate Bill 2,' which they urged lawmakers to repeal as legislators convened for a short session in Raleigh, North Carolina April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Marti Maguire
Close
16 / 21
Filmmaker Michael Moore said on Twitter that he asked the distributor of his latest film "Where to Invade Next" to withhold the film from theaters in North Carolina due to the bathroom law, "due to their bigoted law against LGBTQ people." REUTERS/Mike Segar

Filmmaker Michael Moore said on Twitter that he asked the distributor of his latest film "Where to Invade Next" to withhold the film from theaters in North Carolina due to the bathroom law, "due to their bigoted law against LGBTQ people."...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
Filmmaker Michael Moore said on Twitter that he asked the distributor of his latest film "Where to Invade Next" to withhold the film from theaters in North Carolina due to the bathroom law, "due to their bigoted law against LGBTQ people." REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
17 / 21
Republican Governor Nathan Deal of Georgia vetoed a bill that allowed religious groups to fire employees whose beliefs run counter to the organization. The bill also would have allowed religious schools to reject holding events for individuals whose beliefs they reject. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Republican Governor Nathan Deal of Georgia vetoed a bill that allowed religious groups to fire employees whose beliefs run counter to the organization. The bill also would have allowed religious schools to reject holding events for individuals whose...more

Reuters / Friday, January 31, 2014
Republican Governor Nathan Deal of Georgia vetoed a bill that allowed religious groups to fire employees whose beliefs run counter to the organization. The bill also would have allowed religious schools to reject holding events for individuals whose beliefs they reject. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Close
18 / 21
Musician Gregg Allman spoke out against bathroom bills in North Carolina and Mississippi, but said he would play a planned concert in North Carolina in April. "It's sad and infuriating that some, in 2016, are still working so hard to take the rights away from our brothers and sisters" Allman wrote on Facebook. "We stand in solidarity with the LGBT community urging Gov. McCrory to listen to the people and reverse this wrong." REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Musician Gregg Allman spoke out against bathroom bills in North Carolina and Mississippi, but said he would play a planned concert in North Carolina in April. "It's sad and infuriating that some, in 2016, are still working so hard to take the rights...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Musician Gregg Allman spoke out against bathroom bills in North Carolina and Mississippi, but said he would play a planned concert in North Carolina in April. "It's sad and infuriating that some, in 2016, are still working so hard to take the rights away from our brothers and sisters" Allman wrote on Facebook. "We stand in solidarity with the LGBT community urging Gov. McCrory to listen to the people and reverse this wrong." REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
19 / 21
Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, vetoed a bill that would have allowed wedding officiators to refuse to marry gay couples if doing so would run counter to their religious beliefs. "Although couched as a 'religious freedom' bill, this legislation is nothing more than an attempt to stigmatize," he said. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, vetoed a bill that would have allowed wedding officiators to refuse to marry gay couples if doing so would run counter to their religious beliefs. "Although couched as a 'religious freedom' bill, this...more

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2014
Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, vetoed a bill that would have allowed wedding officiators to refuse to marry gay couples if doing so would run counter to their religious beliefs. "Although couched as a 'religious freedom' bill, this legislation is nothing more than an attempt to stigmatize," he said. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Close
20 / 21
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed an anti-discrimination executive order to protect LGBT citizens. The Democrat's executive order rescinds one by his immediate predecessor, Republican Bobby Jindal. "The previous administration's executive (order) I am rescinding was meant to serve a narrow political agenda," Edwards said. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed an anti-discrimination executive order to protect LGBT citizens. The Democrat's executive order rescinds one by his immediate predecessor, Republican Bobby Jindal. "The previous administration's executive...more

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed an anti-discrimination executive order to protect LGBT citizens. The Democrat's executive order rescinds one by his immediate predecessor, Republican Bobby Jindal. "The previous administration's executive (order) I am rescinding was meant to serve a narrow political agenda," Edwards said. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Indian summer

Indian summer

Next Slideshows

Indian summer

Indian summer

As India braces for the summer season, here are our photos showing glimpses of daily life under the sizzling sun.

20 May 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

20 May 2016
Schoolgirl rescued from Boko Haram

Schoolgirl rescued from Boko Haram

A Nigerian teenager kidnapped by Boko Haram more than two years ago has been rescued, the first of more than 200 girls seized in a raid on their school.

19 May 2016
France revolts against labor reform

France revolts against labor reform

Protesters clash with police across France against plans to loosen the country's protective labor law.

19 May 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast