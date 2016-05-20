Standing up for LGBT rights
A sign protesting a recent North Carolina law restricting transgender bathroom access is seen in the bathroom stalls at the 21C Museum Hotel in Durham, North Carolina May 3, 2016. Across the country, state legislatures are considering bills that...more
Bruce Springsteen canceled a show in North Carolina in response to a state law forcing transgender individuals to use bathrooms of the gender they were assigned at birth. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The U.S. Justice Department has sued North Carolina over the state's bathroom bill, asking a federal district court to declare that the state is violating the 1964 Civil Rights Act. "The entire Obama administration wants you to know that we see you;...more
A protester carries a toilet seat mocking North Carlina's Republican politicians who passed and approved the state's so-called "bathroom law" during a demonstration outside the state legislature in Raleigh, North Carolina on May 16, 2016....more
Ringo Starr canceled a show in North Carolina to protest the state's new law. "I'm sorry to disappoint my fans in the area, but we need to take a stand against this hatred," the former drummer for The Beatles said in a statement. "Spread peace and...more
The band Maroon 5 is cancelling concerts planned in North Carolina. "This was a difficult decision for us to make as a band," the American pop rock group said on its website. "We don�t want to penalize our fans in North Carolina by not performing for...more
Rock band Pearl Jam canceled April shows in North Carolina over the bathroom law. "The HB2 law that was recently passed is a despicable piece of legislation that encourages discrimination against an entire group of American citizens," Pearl Jam said...more
Canadian singer Bryan Adams canceled a show in Mississippi in April to protest a law allowing citizens to cite religion when denying services to same-sex couples and dictating employee dress codes, grooming and bathroom access. REUTERS/Mike Ridewood
Singer Cyndi Lauper said she would donate the profits of her June show in Raleigh to efforts to repeal the bathroom law. REUTERS/Neil Hall
PayPal cancelled plans to open a global operations center in North Carolina after the state�s legislature passed a law requiring individuals to use locker rooms or bathrooms in public facilities that match the gender assigned to them at birth, rather...more
Performance group Cirque du Soleil said in April it was canceling shows in North Carolina, saying in an online statement that "the new HB2 legislation passed in North Carolina is an important regression to ensuring human rights for all ... Cirque du...more
The shadow of a protest leader is cast on a banner mocking North Carlina's Republican governor Par McCrory, who signed the state's so-called HB2 "bathroom law", during a demonstration outside the state legislature in Raleigh, North Carolina on May...more
Deutsche Bank halted plans to create 250 new jobs at its Cary, North Carolina, location after the state's passing of the controversial locker room and bathroom law. CEO John Cryan said Germany's largest lender took its "commitment to building...more
Violinist Itzhak Perlman cancelled a planned performance with the North Carolina Symphony on May 18, saying in an interview with NPR that he first decided to go ahead with the performance, opting to donate his fee to Equality North Carolina and put a...more
Musician Jimmy Buffet, who had two North Carolina shows planned in Raleigh and Charlotte in April, called North Carolina's bathroom bill "another stupid law, based on stupid assumptions" in a post on his website. Buffet said he would play the shows,...more
Protesters march to show their opposition against what they called 'Hate Bill 2,' which they urged lawmakers to repeal as legislators convened for a short session in Raleigh, North Carolina April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Marti Maguire
Filmmaker Michael Moore said on Twitter that he asked the distributor of his latest film "Where to Invade Next" to withhold the film from theaters in North Carolina due to the bathroom law, "due to their bigoted law against LGBTQ people."...more
Republican Governor Nathan Deal of Georgia vetoed a bill that allowed religious groups to fire employees whose beliefs run counter to the organization. The bill also would have allowed religious schools to reject holding events for individuals whose...more
Musician Gregg Allman spoke out against bathroom bills in North Carolina and Mississippi, but said he would play a planned concert in North Carolina in April. "It's sad and infuriating that some, in 2016, are still working so hard to take the rights...more
Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, vetoed a bill that would have allowed wedding officiators to refuse to marry gay couples if doing so would run counter to their religious beliefs. "Although couched as a 'religious freedom' bill, this...more
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed an anti-discrimination executive order to protect LGBT citizens. The Democrat's executive order rescinds one by his immediate predecessor, Republican Bobby Jindal. "The previous administration's executive...more
