Standing with Aleppo

A Turkish student cries during a protest to show solidarity with trapped citizens of Aleppo, Syria, in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
Demonstrators march with a banner during a protest against Iran's role in Aleppo, near the Iranian Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2016
An Israeli protester holds a sign during a demonstration to show solidarity with the citizens of Aleppo, Syria, outside the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2016
A woman, holding a placard reading "We support the Syrian people", cries as she stands among other Bosnians during a protest in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, to show solidarity with trapped citizens of Aleppo in Syria. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
A Palestinian boy attends a protest to show solidarity with trapped citizens of Aleppo, Syria, in Gaza city. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
Israeli protesters hold signs during a demonstration to show solidarity with the citizens of Aleppo, Syria, outside the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2016
An Israeli protester holds a sign during a demonstration to show solidarity with the citizens of Aleppo, Syria, outside the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2016
Participants attend a rally in solidarity with the people of Aleppo and against Russia's support of the Syrian army and President Bashar al-Assad, in front of the Russian embassy in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
A protester holds a flower during a demonstration to show solidarity with the citizens of Aleppo, Syria, outside the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2016
Demonstrators take part in a protest against Russia's role in Aleppo, across the street from the Russian Embassy compound in Shaab, Kuwait. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
A Palestinian girl attends with her mother a protest to show solidarity with trapped citizens of Aleppo, Syria, in Gaza city. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against Iran's role in Aleppo, in front of the Iranian Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
People gather during a protest to show solidarity with the residents of Aleppo and against Assad regime forces, in Casablanca. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
A Palestinian boy covered with ink gestures during a protest to show solidarity with trapped citizens of Aleppo, Syria, in Gaza city. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
People gather during a protest to show solidarity with the residents of Aleppo and against Assad regime forces, in Rabat. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
Demonstrators wave flags and shout slogans during a demonstration to show solidarity with the citizens of Aleppo, Syria, after Friday prayers in front of the Kocatepe Mosque in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2016
A man holds placard with caricatures of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and U.S. President Barack Obama during a protest in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, to show solidarity with trapped citizens of Aleppo in Syria. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Turkish students hold bundles representing dead babies during a protest in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, to show solidarity with trapped citizens of Aleppo in Syria. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
A boy holds a crossed out image of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad during a protest against Russia's role in Aleppo, across the street from the Russian Embassy compound in Shaab, Kuwait. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
