Star-spangled Havana
Psychologist Aliuska Garcia, 26, poses for a photo at the seafront Malecon in Havana, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A couple who did not give their names walk in downtown Havana, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A woman who did not give her name sits with her son to watch the sunset in Havana, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Student Yeilin Limoma, 16, sits at the seafront Malecon in Havana, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Dianet Tamayo, 10, (L), poses for a photo with Carolina Fernanda Alvarez, 5, at the doorstep of her home in downtown Havana, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Aylen Hernandez (C), 23, walks in downtown Havana, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A woman pushes a stroller as she passes by a wall mural depicting Havana, in Havana, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Dancers Karla Enriques, 16 (R), and Yudi Gonzalez, 20, chat in downtown Havana, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A woman wearing pants with the colors of the U.S. flag walks on a street in Havana December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Fisherman Rene Lopez, 29, fishes at the canal of Havana's bay in Havana, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A Cuban woman waits for costumers in her private cafeteria, while wearing a scarf with the colors of the U.S. flag, in Havana April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Street seller Orlando Hernandez, 38, walks in downtown Havana, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Student Naomi Perez, 18, poses for a photo in downtown Havana, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
The shoes of a woman who did not give her name are pictured on the street in Havana, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Dancing teacher Yeni Acosta, 19, sits on the sidewalk as he chats on his mobile phone in downtown Havana, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Yasiel, 28, wearing a shirt with the U.S flag, stands on a street in Havana July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Hotel worker Yaneici Rodriguez, 22, sits at the seafront Malecon in Havana, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Student Naomi Perez, 18, poses for a photo in downtown Havana, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Construction worker Norlan Enrique, 36, poses for a photo in Havana, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A woman wearing the colors of the U.S. flag walks on a street in Havana July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Next Slideshows
Detroit Auto Show
The latest models and concepts from the North American International Auto Show in Motor City.
Playboy Mansion for sale
The Playboy Mansion is being put up for sale for $200 million, one of the highest asking prices for a private residence in the United States.
No Pants Subway Ride
Riding the subway without pants in the annual No Pants Subway Ride.
Best of CES
Highlights from the Consumer Electronics Show.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.