India
Pictures | Thu Dec 17, 2015 | 12:15am IST

Star Wars mania

Enthusiasts, one wearing a Chewbacca costume, wait to spot members of the cast at the European Premiere of Star Wars, The Force Awakens in Leicester Square, London, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Characters of Star Wars pose in front of the Zoo Palast cinema before the German premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Berlin, Germany, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Droid BB-8 arrives at the world premiere of the film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood, California, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Fans hold up helmets at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood, California, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
A cosplayer dressed as Chewbacca, a character from the Star Wars movie series, enters the bathroom during an event organised by Star Wars fan club Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
Characters R2 D2 and C-3PO pose for photographers at the European Premiere of Star Wars, The Force Awakens in Leicester Square, London, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Mexican collector Pablo Perez, displays a toy collection of Star Wars characters and items at his home in Monterrey, Mexico December 12, 2015. Perez has collected more than 3,000 toys and items from the Star Wars movie series over 10 years, local media reported. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2015
People dressed in costumes worn by Star Wars characters pose in front of the Grand Rex cinema after viewing "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Paris, France, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
A television presenter does a piece to camera under a giant image of Han Solo, as enthusiasts wait to spot members of the cast at the European Premiere of Star Wars, The Force Awakens in Leicester Square, London, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Enthusiasts, one wearing a Yoda costume, wait to spot members of the cast at the European Premiere of Star Wars, The Force Awakens in Leicester Square, London, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
People wait in front of the Zoo Palast cinema before the German premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Berlin, Germany, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Star Wars fans prepare to watch "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at a cinema at Tremblay en France, near Roissy airport, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Enthusiasts wave toy light sabres as they wait to spot members of the cast at the European Premiere of Star Wars, The Force Awakens in Leicester Square, London, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
A man takes a selfie with Storm Troopers near a cinema at Tremblay-en-France, near Roissy airport, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Marion (L) and Nikola (R), members of the Sport Saber League, pose with their light sabers in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris, France, November 26, 2015. Three "Star Wars" fans opened the French Academy of the Sport Saber League in September 2015 due to the increase interest for light saber fighting and the upcoming movie "The Force Awakens". REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Star Wars fan Josh Lynch, dressed as Princess Leia poses for a photograph in front of an X-wing fighter at the 'For The Love of The Force' fan convention in Manchester , northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
Star Wars fans Toni Korlee (L) and Outi Korlee play with their mock lightsabers prior to the Star Wars: The Force Awakens movie premiere in Helsinki, Finland December 16, 2015. REUTERS/LEHTIKUVA/Vesa Moilanen

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Audrey Mata from Washington D.C dressed as Princess Leia, comes face to face with a replica of R2-D2 at the 'For The Love of The Force' Star Wars fan convention in Manchester, northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
Characters of Star Wars pose in front of the Zoo Palast cinema before the German premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Berlin, Germany, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
A son and his father take part in a Star Wars fan convention in Ciudad Juarez, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
People take photos of Stormtroopers as they gather around a life-sized "Star Wars" TIE Fighter model on display at Singapore's Changi Airport November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
People dressed as Storm troopers stand at a bar as they pose for a photograph holding cans of beer at the 'For The Love of The Force' Star Wars fan convention in Manchester, northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
A member of the Sport Saber League with arm tattoos holds his light saber during a training session in Paris, France, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
People wait into a metro station decorated with Star Wars characters to promote the upcoming film 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' in Paris, France, December 1, 2015.REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
A man looks a Stormtrooper character from "Star Wars" in a Christmas window display of the Galeries Lafayette department store on Boulevard Haussmann in Paris, France, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
