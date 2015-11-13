Star Wars on ice
Hungary's Zsolt Toth carves Star Wars character Darth Vader for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Holland's Marieke Van Der Meer carves Star Wars character Jabba the Hutt for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Canada's Yuri Nazarkin carves Star Wars character C-3PO (R) and R2-D2 for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
An ice sculpture depicting Star Wars character Yoda is pictured at the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Russia's Vadim Gryadov carves Star Wars character Stormtrooper for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Canada's Alex S. Girard carves a Star Wars character for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Canada's Jonathan Bouchard carves a Star Wars character for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Czech's Jiri Genzer carves Star Wars character Luke Skywalker for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Hungary's Andras Viski carves a Star Wars spacecraft for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Various artists carve Star Wars characters for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Canada's Martin Ernst carves Star Wars character Darth Vader for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
A view shows a Star Wars scene at the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
