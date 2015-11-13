Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Nov 13, 2015 | 10:55pm IST

Star Wars on ice

Hungary's Zsolt Toth carves Star Wars character Darth Vader for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Hungary's Zsolt Toth carves Star Wars character Darth Vader for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Hungary's Zsolt Toth carves Star Wars character Darth Vader for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Close
1 / 12
Holland's Marieke Van Der Meer carves Star Wars character Jabba the Hutt for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Holland's Marieke Van Der Meer carves Star Wars character Jabba the Hutt for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Holland's Marieke Van Der Meer carves Star Wars character Jabba the Hutt for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Close
2 / 12
Canada's Yuri Nazarkin carves Star Wars character C-3PO (R) and R2-D2 for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Canada's Yuri Nazarkin carves Star Wars character C-3PO (R) and R2-D2 for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Canada's Yuri Nazarkin carves Star Wars character C-3PO (R) and R2-D2 for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Close
3 / 12
An ice sculpture depicting Star Wars character Yoda is pictured at the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

An ice sculpture depicting Star Wars character Yoda is pictured at the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
An ice sculpture depicting Star Wars character Yoda is pictured at the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Close
4 / 12
Russia's Vadim Gryadov carves Star Wars character Stormtrooper for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Russia's Vadim Gryadov carves Star Wars character Stormtrooper for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Russia's Vadim Gryadov carves Star Wars character Stormtrooper for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Close
5 / 12
Canada's Alex S. Girard carves a Star Wars character for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Canada's Alex S. Girard carves a Star Wars character for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Canada's Alex S. Girard carves a Star Wars character for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Close
6 / 12
Canada's Jonathan Bouchard carves a Star Wars character for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Canada's Jonathan Bouchard carves a Star Wars character for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Canada's Jonathan Bouchard carves a Star Wars character for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Close
7 / 12
Czech's Jiri Genzer carves Star Wars character Luke Skywalker for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Czech's Jiri Genzer carves Star Wars character Luke Skywalker for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Czech's Jiri Genzer carves Star Wars character Luke Skywalker for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Close
8 / 12
Hungary's Andras Viski carves a Star Wars spacecraft for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Hungary's Andras Viski carves a Star Wars spacecraft for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Hungary's Andras Viski carves a Star Wars spacecraft for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Close
9 / 12
Various artists carve Star Wars characters for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Various artists carve Star Wars characters for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Various artists carve Star Wars characters for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Close
10 / 12
Canada's Martin Ernst carves Star Wars character Darth Vader for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Canada's Martin Ernst carves Star Wars character Darth Vader for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Canada's Martin Ernst carves Star Wars character Darth Vader for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Close
11 / 12
A view shows a Star Wars scene at the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

A view shows a Star Wars scene at the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
A view shows a Star Wars scene at the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Chocolate fashion

Chocolate fashion

Next Slideshows

Chocolate fashion

Chocolate fashion

Designers showcase sweet creations during a Chocolate Fashion Show.

12 Nov 2015
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Highlights from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

11 Nov 2015
Backstage at Victoria's Secret

Backstage at Victoria's Secret

Backstage before the angels took the stage at the Victoria Secret's Fashion Show.

11 Nov 2015
Celebrity U.N. ambassadors

Celebrity U.N. ambassadors

Famous faces highlight humanitarian issues in troubled regions and disaster zones.

06 Nov 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast