Star Wars' Rogue One premiere
Actor Donnie Yen poses next to an X-wing fighter on the red carpet as he arrives at the world premiere of the film "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" in Hollywood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Storm Troopers arrive at the world premiere. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Felicity Jones arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Mads Mikkelsen arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
General view of members of the crowd, some wearing costumes. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Felicity Jones signs an autograph. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Donnie Yen poses with a fan. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Diego Luna and Felicity Jones. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director Gareth Edwards dons a Storm Trooper helmet. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Terry Crews. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The cast poses on the red carpet. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Diego Luna. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Peter Mayhew, who has played the role of "Chewbacca" in previous "Star Wars" movies, arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Storm Troopers arrive. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Alan Tudyk poses. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director Gareth Edwards chats with fans in costumes. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chairman of Walt Disney Studios Alan Horn and actress Felicity Jones. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Diego Luna arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Mads Mikkelsen, Riz Ahmed, Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Alan Tudyk and Donnie Yen (L to R) arrive. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Felicity Jones poses with fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
