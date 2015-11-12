Star Wars-themed plane
A stewardess holding a lightsabre poses for photos with visitors during a tour of the Star Wars-themed All Nippon Airways ANA R2D2 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft at Singapore's Changi Airport, November 12, 2015. Japan's All Nippon Airways has turned...more
A view of the R2D2 headrest on the premium economy seats. The planes feature in-flight decorations, headrest covers, paper napkins and cups featuring Star Wars characters. REUTERS/Edgar Su
The Star Wars themed All Nippon Airways ANA R2D2 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft on the tarmac at Singapore's Changi Airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su
People gather around a life-sized Star Wars X-wing Fighter model on display at Singapore's Changi Airport to coincide with a media tour of a Star Wars themed All Nippon Airways ANA R2D2 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Cosplayers, dressed up as Storm Troopers from "Star Wars", walk in front the "R2-D2 ANA JET" during a fan flight event at Haneda airport. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Wesley Poh, a 5-year-old child dressed as Darth Vader, leads a group of Stormtrooper actors as they march around Singapore's Changi Airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A view of the cockpit of the ANA R2D2. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Wesley Poh, a 5-year-old child dressed as Darth Vader, leads a group of Stormtrooper actors as they march around Singapore's Changi Airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su
People take photos of Stormtroopers as they gather around a life-sized "Star Wars" TIE Fighter model on display at Singapore's Changi Airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A stewardess holds a lightsabre during a media tour of ANA R2D2. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Star Wars characters march around at Singapore's Changi Airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A coordinator checks on Stormtroopers lining up before they perform for members of the public at a life-sized "Star Wars" X-wing Fighter model on display at Singapore's Changi Airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Cosplayers dressed up as characters wave as they pose for pictures. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Visitors take photos of the business class section. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A visitor poses with a Yoda plush toy in the business class section. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Cosplayers dressed up as Stormtroopers wave as they board the R2-D2 ANA JET. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Stormtroopers take the escalator. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A Singapore Airlines plane prepares to take off next to ANA R2-D2. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Visitors take photos of a Yoda plush toy. REUTERS/Edgar Su
All Nippon Airways (ANA) staff wave by the R2-D2 ANA. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Next Slideshows
Diwali Celebrations
The festival of lights in India.
Festival of lights
Images from Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.
Plight of the orangutan
A look at the plight of the orangutan, an endangered species native to Sumatra and Borneo.
Playing heavy metal in a burqa
Muslim heavy metal artist aims to break barriers, showing that burqas and Gibson guitars can go hand in hand.
MORE IN PICTURES
North Korea's rockets
Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.
Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall
President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Billboard Music Awards
Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.
Billboard red carpet
Style from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Summer in India
How people deal with sizzling summer season in India.
India at Cannes
Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.
Aishwarya at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.