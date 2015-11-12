Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Nov 12, 2015 | 9:16pm IST

Star Wars-themed plane

A stewardess holding a lightsabre poses for photos with visitors during a tour of the Star Wars-themed All Nippon Airways ANA R2D2 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft at Singapore's Changi Airport, November 12, 2015. Japan's All Nippon Airways has turned some of its planes into a fantasy for Star Wars fans. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A stewardess holding a lightsabre poses for photos with visitors during a tour of the Star Wars-themed All Nippon Airways ANA R2D2 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft at Singapore's Changi Airport, November 12, 2015. Japan's All Nippon Airways has turned...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A stewardess holding a lightsabre poses for photos with visitors during a tour of the Star Wars-themed All Nippon Airways ANA R2D2 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft at Singapore's Changi Airport, November 12, 2015. Japan's All Nippon Airways has turned some of its planes into a fantasy for Star Wars fans. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
1 / 20
A view of the R2D2 headrest on the premium economy seats. The planes feature in-flight decorations, headrest covers, paper napkins and cups featuring Star Wars characters. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A view of the R2D2 headrest on the premium economy seats. The planes feature in-flight decorations, headrest covers, paper napkins and cups featuring Star Wars characters. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A view of the R2D2 headrest on the premium economy seats. The planes feature in-flight decorations, headrest covers, paper napkins and cups featuring Star Wars characters. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
2 / 20
The Star Wars themed All Nippon Airways ANA R2D2 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft on the tarmac at Singapore's Changi Airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su

The Star Wars themed All Nippon Airways ANA R2D2 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft on the tarmac at Singapore's Changi Airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
The Star Wars themed All Nippon Airways ANA R2D2 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft on the tarmac at Singapore's Changi Airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
3 / 20
People gather around a life-sized Star Wars X-wing Fighter model on display at Singapore's Changi Airport to coincide with a media tour of a Star Wars themed All Nippon Airways ANA R2D2 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. REUTERS/Edgar Su

People gather around a life-sized Star Wars X-wing Fighter model on display at Singapore's Changi Airport to coincide with a media tour of a Star Wars themed All Nippon Airways ANA R2D2 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
People gather around a life-sized Star Wars X-wing Fighter model on display at Singapore's Changi Airport to coincide with a media tour of a Star Wars themed All Nippon Airways ANA R2D2 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
4 / 20
Cosplayers, dressed up as Storm Troopers from "Star Wars", walk in front the "R2-D2 ANA JET" during a fan flight event at Haneda airport. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Cosplayers, dressed up as Storm Troopers from "Star Wars", walk in front the "R2-D2 ANA JET" during a fan flight event at Haneda airport. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2015
Cosplayers, dressed up as Storm Troopers from "Star Wars", walk in front the "R2-D2 ANA JET" during a fan flight event at Haneda airport. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
5 / 20
Wesley Poh, a 5-year-old child dressed as Darth Vader, leads a group of Stormtrooper actors as they march around Singapore's Changi Airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Wesley Poh, a 5-year-old child dressed as Darth Vader, leads a group of Stormtrooper actors as they march around Singapore's Changi Airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Wesley Poh, a 5-year-old child dressed as Darth Vader, leads a group of Stormtrooper actors as they march around Singapore's Changi Airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
6 / 20
A view of the cockpit of the ANA R2D2. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A view of the cockpit of the ANA R2D2. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A view of the cockpit of the ANA R2D2. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
7 / 20
Wesley Poh, a 5-year-old child dressed as Darth Vader, leads a group of Stormtrooper actors as they march around Singapore's Changi Airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Wesley Poh, a 5-year-old child dressed as Darth Vader, leads a group of Stormtrooper actors as they march around Singapore's Changi Airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Wesley Poh, a 5-year-old child dressed as Darth Vader, leads a group of Stormtrooper actors as they march around Singapore's Changi Airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
8 / 20
People take photos of Stormtroopers as they gather around a life-sized "Star Wars" TIE Fighter model on display at Singapore's Changi Airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su

People take photos of Stormtroopers as they gather around a life-sized "Star Wars" TIE Fighter model on display at Singapore's Changi Airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
People take photos of Stormtroopers as they gather around a life-sized "Star Wars" TIE Fighter model on display at Singapore's Changi Airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
9 / 20
A stewardess holds a lightsabre during a media tour of ANA R2D2. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A stewardess holds a lightsabre during a media tour of ANA R2D2. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A stewardess holds a lightsabre during a media tour of ANA R2D2. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
10 / 20
Star Wars characters march around at Singapore's Changi Airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Star Wars characters march around at Singapore's Changi Airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Star Wars characters march around at Singapore's Changi Airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
11 / 20
A coordinator checks on Stormtroopers lining up before they perform for members of the public at a life-sized "Star Wars" X-wing Fighter model on display at Singapore's Changi Airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A coordinator checks on Stormtroopers lining up before they perform for members of the public at a life-sized "Star Wars" X-wing Fighter model on display at Singapore's Changi Airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A coordinator checks on Stormtroopers lining up before they perform for members of the public at a life-sized "Star Wars" X-wing Fighter model on display at Singapore's Changi Airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
12 / 20
Cosplayers dressed up as characters wave as they pose for pictures. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Cosplayers dressed up as characters wave as they pose for pictures. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2015
Cosplayers dressed up as characters wave as they pose for pictures. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
13 / 20
Visitors take photos of the business class section. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Visitors take photos of the business class section. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Visitors take photos of the business class section. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
14 / 20
A visitor poses with a Yoda plush toy in the business class section. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A visitor poses with a Yoda plush toy in the business class section. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A visitor poses with a Yoda plush toy in the business class section. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
15 / 20
Cosplayers dressed up as Stormtroopers wave as they board the R2-D2 ANA JET. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Cosplayers dressed up as Stormtroopers wave as they board the R2-D2 ANA JET. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2015
Cosplayers dressed up as Stormtroopers wave as they board the R2-D2 ANA JET. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
16 / 20
Stormtroopers take the escalator. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Stormtroopers take the escalator. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Stormtroopers take the escalator. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
17 / 20
A Singapore Airlines plane prepares to take off next to ANA R2-D2. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A Singapore Airlines plane prepares to take off next to ANA R2-D2. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A Singapore Airlines plane prepares to take off next to ANA R2-D2. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
18 / 20
Visitors take photos of a Yoda plush toy. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Visitors take photos of a Yoda plush toy. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Visitors take photos of a Yoda plush toy. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
19 / 20
All Nippon Airways (ANA) staff wave by the R2-D2 ANA. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

All Nippon Airways (ANA) staff wave by the R2-D2 ANA. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2015
All Nippon Airways (ANA) staff wave by the R2-D2 ANA. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Diwali Celebrations

Diwali Celebrations

Next Slideshows

Diwali Celebrations

Diwali Celebrations

The festival of lights in India.

11 Nov 2015
Festival of lights

Festival of lights

Images from Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.

11 Nov 2015
Plight of the orangutan

Plight of the orangutan

A look at the plight of the orangutan, an endangered species native to Sumatra and Borneo.

11 Nov 2015
Playing heavy metal in a burqa

Playing heavy metal in a burqa

Muslim heavy metal artist aims to break barriers, showing that burqas and Gibson guitars can go hand in hand.

11 Nov 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

North Korea's rockets

North Korea's rockets

Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards

Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.

Billboard red carpet

Billboard red carpet

Style from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Summer in India

Summer in India

How people deal with sizzling summer season in India.

India at Cannes

India at Cannes

Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

Aishwarya at Cannes

Aishwarya at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast