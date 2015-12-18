Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Dec 18, 2015 | 9:45pm IST

Star Wars wedding

Australia's Andrew Porters kneels in front of Caroline Ritter during their wedding ceremony accompanied by people dressed as characters from Star Wars at the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Australia's Andrew Porters kneels in front of Caroline Ritter during their wedding ceremony accompanied by people dressed as characters from Star Wars at the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California December 17, 2015....more

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Australia's Andrew Porters kneels in front of Caroline Ritter during their wedding ceremony accompanied by people dressed as characters from Star Wars at the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
1 / 10
Caroline Ritter from Australia arrives for her wedding ceremony escorted by a person dressed as the character of Darth Vader from Star Wars December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Caroline Ritter from Australia arrives for her wedding ceremony escorted by a person dressed as the character of Darth Vader from Star Wars December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Caroline Ritter from Australia arrives for her wedding ceremony escorted by a person dressed as the character of Darth Vader from Star Wars December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
2 / 10
Andrew Porters and Caroline Ritter from Australia attend their wedding ceremony accompanied by people dressed as characters from Star Wars December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Andrew Porters and Caroline Ritter from Australia attend their wedding ceremony accompanied by people dressed as characters from Star Wars December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Andrew Porters and Caroline Ritter from Australia attend their wedding ceremony accompanied by people dressed as characters from Star Wars December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 10
Anthony Troli, dressed as the character of Chewbacca, waits before a Star Wars themed wedding in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Anthony Troli, dressed as the character of Chewbacca, waits before a Star Wars themed wedding in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Anthony Troli, dressed as the character of Chewbacca, waits before a Star Wars themed wedding in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
4 / 10
Andrew Porters kisses his wife Caroline Ritter December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Andrew Porters kisses his wife Caroline Ritter December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Andrew Porters kisses his wife Caroline Ritter December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
5 / 10
People dressed as characters from Star Wars stand behind a wedding cake December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

People dressed as characters from Star Wars stand behind a wedding cake December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
People dressed as characters from Star Wars stand behind a wedding cake December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
6 / 10
Andrew Porters and his wife Caroline Ritter from Australia cut a cake at their wedding ceremony December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Andrew Porters and his wife Caroline Ritter from Australia cut a cake at their wedding ceremony December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Andrew Porters and his wife Caroline Ritter from Australia cut a cake at their wedding ceremony December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
7 / 10
Andrew Porters and Caroline Ritter kiss December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Andrew Porters and Caroline Ritter kiss December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Andrew Porters and Caroline Ritter kiss December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
8 / 10
Andrew Porters (center L) kisses his wife Caroline Ritter December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Andrew Porters (center L) kisses his wife Caroline Ritter December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Andrew Porters (center L) kisses his wife Caroline Ritter December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 10
An R2-D2 droid acts as ring bearer during a Star Wars themed wedding December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

An R2-D2 droid acts as ring bearer during a Star Wars themed wedding December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
An R2-D2 droid acts as ring bearer during a Star Wars themed wedding December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Star Wars: When nature calls

Star Wars: When nature calls

Next Slideshows

Star Wars: When nature calls

Star Wars: When nature calls

Chewbacca, Darth Vader and a Jedi are just some of the characters you could meet in the washroom as Star Wars fever spreads.

18 Dec 2015
Celebrity style: Lupita Nyong'o

Celebrity style: Lupita Nyong'o

The fashion and style of actress Lupita Nyong'o.

17 Dec 2015
Star Wars mania

Star Wars mania

Fans rejoice as Star Wars: The Force Awakens begins hitting cinemas worldwide.

17 Dec 2015
Most popular songs of 2015

Most popular songs of 2015

The year's top songs, according to the Billboard's Hot 100.

16 Dec 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India at Cannes

India at Cannes

Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

A blast at a concert in the northern English city of Manchester where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing left an unknown number of people dead and injured, police said.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.

North Korea's rockets

North Korea's rockets

Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.

Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards

Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast