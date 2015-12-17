Star Wars: When nature calls
A cosplayer dressed as Chewbacca, a character from the Star Wars movie series, enters the bathroom during an event organised by Star Wars fan club Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A man dressed as a character from Star Wars exits the bathroom during an event held for the release of the film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at a movie theater in Guatemala City, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A cosplayer dressed as a Storm Trooper from the Star Wars movie series is pictured in a restroom during a charity event organised by the El Salvador Star Wars fan club at the Benjamin Bloom National Children's Hospital in San Salvador December 14,...more
Jazz Kopecek from Austria wears his traditional Lederhosen and a Clone Trooper mask as he visits the men's toilets at the Star Wars Convention Europe, in Essen, Germany, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Darth Mykolaiovych Vader, who is dressed as the 'Star Wars' character Darth Vader, poses for a picture as he dries his mask and helmet with a hairdryer in the bathroom of his apartments in Odessa, Ukraine, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A man adjusts his costume as a character from Star Wars in the bathroom during an event held for the release of the film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at a movie theater in Guatemala City, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Cosplayers dressed as characters from the Star Wars movie series, stand in a bathroom during an event organised by Star Wars fan club Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A man dressed as a character from Star Wars enters the bathroom during an event held for the release of the film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at a movie theater in Guatemala City, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Next Slideshows
Celebrity style: Lupita Nyong'o
The fashion and style of actress Lupita Nyong'o.
Star Wars mania
Fans rejoice as Star Wars: The Force Awakens begins hitting cinemas worldwide.
Most popular songs of 2015
The year's top songs, according to the Billboard's Hot 100.
Star Wars world premiere
Droids, Jedi and Stormtroopers walk the red carpet for the world premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.