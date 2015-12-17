Edition:
Star Wars: When nature calls

A cosplayer dressed as Chewbacca, a character from the Star Wars movie series, enters the bathroom during an event organised by Star Wars fan club Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
A man dressed as a character from Star Wars exits the bathroom during an event held for the release of the film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at a movie theater in Guatemala City, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
A cosplayer dressed as a Storm Trooper from the Star Wars movie series is pictured in a restroom during a charity event organised by the El Salvador Star Wars fan club at the Benjamin Bloom National Children's Hospital in San Salvador December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Jazz Kopecek from Austria wears his traditional Lederhosen and a Clone Trooper mask as he visits the men's toilets at the Star Wars Convention Europe, in Essen, Germany, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Friday, July 26, 2013
Darth Mykolaiovych Vader, who is dressed as the 'Star Wars' character Darth Vader, poses for a picture as he dries his mask and helmet with a hairdryer in the bathroom of his apartments in Odessa, Ukraine, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
A man adjusts his costume as a character from Star Wars in the bathroom during an event held for the release of the film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at a movie theater in Guatemala City, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
Cosplayers dressed as characters from the Star Wars movie series, stand in a bathroom during an event organised by Star Wars fan club Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
A man dressed as a character from Star Wars enters the bathroom during an event held for the release of the film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at a movie theater in Guatemala City, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
