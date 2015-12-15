Star Wars world premiere
Stormtroopers march in at the world premiere of the film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood, California, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mark Hamill. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fans hold up helmets at the premiere. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Harrison Ford poses for a selfie with a fan. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Droid BB-8. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Daisy Ridley. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Star Wars creator George Lucas and wife, Mellody Hobson. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Carrie Fisher and Billie Lourd embrace. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
John Boyega. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Directors Steven Spielberg and J.J. Abrams and actor Oscar Isaac. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Andy Serkis poses with fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Adam Driver (L) and Oscar Isaac. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Anthony Daniels. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Gwendoline Christie. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
C-3PO and R2-D2. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Carrie Fisher. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Peter Mayhew. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Director J.J. Abrams. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fans attend the premiere. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Max von Sydow. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Daisy Ridley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Greg Grunberg. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Matthew Daddario. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Isaiah Mustafa. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Dominic Sherwood and Sarah Hyland. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Emeraude Toubia. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
