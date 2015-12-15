Edition:
Star Wars world premiere

Stormtroopers march in at the world premiere of the film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood, California, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Mark Hamill. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Fans hold up helmets at the premiere. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Harrison Ford poses for a selfie with a fan. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Droid BB-8. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Daisy Ridley. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Star Wars creator George Lucas and wife, Mellody Hobson. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Carrie Fisher and Billie Lourd embrace. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
John Boyega. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Directors Steven Spielberg and J.J. Abrams and actor Oscar Isaac. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Elizabeth Banks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Andy Serkis poses with fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Adam Driver (L) and Oscar Isaac. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Anthony Daniels. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Gwendoline Christie. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
C-3PO and R2-D2. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Carrie Fisher. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Peter Mayhew. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Elizabeth Banks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Carrie Fisher. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Director J.J. Abrams. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Fans attend the premiere. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Max von Sydow. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Daisy Ridley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Greg Grunberg. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Matthew Daddario. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Isaiah Mustafa. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Dominic Sherwood and Sarah Hyland. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Emeraude Toubia. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
