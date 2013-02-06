Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Feb 6, 2013 | 8:30pm IST

Starbucks in Delhi

<p>A visitor looks at products on display during the launch of the first Starbucks store in New Delhi, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A visitor looks at products on display during the launch of the first Starbucks store in New Delhi, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, February 06, 2013

A visitor looks at products on display during the launch of the first Starbucks store in New Delhi, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
1 / 7
<p>Baristas wait behind a coffee stand during the launch of the first Starbucks store in New Delhi, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Baristas wait behind a coffee stand during the launch of the first Starbucks store in New Delhi, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, February 06, 2013

Baristas wait behind a coffee stand during the launch of the first Starbucks store in New Delhi, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
2 / 7
<p>Starbucks coffee mugs are seen on display during the launch of the first Starbucks store in New Delhi, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Starbucks coffee mugs are seen on display during the launch of the first Starbucks store in New Delhi, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, February 06, 2013

Starbucks coffee mugs are seen on display during the launch of the first Starbucks store in New Delhi, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
3 / 7
<p>A visitor walks inside a newly launched Starbucks store in New Delhi February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A visitor walks inside a newly launched Starbucks store in New Delhi February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, February 06, 2013

A visitor walks inside a newly launched Starbucks store in New Delhi February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
4 / 7
<p>Baristas wait behind a coffee stand during the launch of the first Starbucks store in New Delhi, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Baristas wait behind a coffee stand during the launch of the first Starbucks store in New Delhi, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, February 06, 2013

Baristas wait behind a coffee stand during the launch of the first Starbucks store in New Delhi, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
5 / 7
<p>Coffee mugs featuring the India Gate war memorial are seen on display during the launch of the first Starbucks store in New Delhi, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Coffee mugs featuring the India Gate war memorial are seen on display during the launch of the first Starbucks store in New Delhi, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, February 06, 2013

Coffee mugs featuring the India Gate war memorial are seen on display during the launch of the first Starbucks store in New Delhi, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
6 / 7
<p>John Culver (R), President of Starbucks Coffee China and Asia Pacific, speaks with the media as Avani Saglani Davda, CEO of Tata Starbucks Limited, looks on during the launch of the first Starbucks store in New Delhi, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

John Culver (R), President of Starbucks Coffee China and Asia Pacific, speaks with the media as Avani Saglani Davda, CEO of Tata Starbucks Limited, looks on during the launch of the first Starbucks store in New Delhi, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan...more

Wednesday, February 06, 2013

John Culver (R), President of Starbucks Coffee China and Asia Pacific, speaks with the media as Avani Saglani Davda, CEO of Tata Starbucks Limited, looks on during the launch of the first Starbucks store in New Delhi, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
7 / 7
View Again
View Next
Indian ghostbusters

Indian ghostbusters

Next Slideshows

Indian ghostbusters

Indian ghostbusters

Inside an exorcism ceremony in India.

05 Feb 2013
Images from Hubble

Images from Hubble

Striking images from the Hubble Telescope.

06 Feb 2013
The bones of Richard III

The bones of Richard III

The body of the last English king to die in battle is found.

05 Feb 2013
Ghost fair

Ghost fair

A ghost fair in Madhya Pradesh draws people from across India to be exorcised of ‘evil spirits’

05 Feb 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast