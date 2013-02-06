Starbucks in Delhi
A visitor looks at products on display during the launch of the first Starbucks store in New Delhi, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Baristas wait behind a coffee stand during the launch of the first Starbucks store in New Delhi, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Starbucks coffee mugs are seen on display during the launch of the first Starbucks store in New Delhi, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A visitor walks inside a newly launched Starbucks store in New Delhi February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Baristas wait behind a coffee stand during the launch of the first Starbucks store in New Delhi, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Coffee mugs featuring the India Gate war memorial are seen on display during the launch of the first Starbucks store in New Delhi, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
John Culver (R), President of Starbucks Coffee China and Asia Pacific, speaks with the media as Avani Saglani Davda, CEO of Tata Starbucks Limited, looks on during the launch of the first Starbucks store in New Delhi, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan...more
