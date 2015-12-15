Starlings in the sky
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A flock of starlings flies in the dusk sky over Rome, Italy, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Migrating starlings fly in a formation near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Thousands of starlings fly in a 'murmuration' as they return to roost at dusk near Glastonbury in Somerset, south west England, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Migrating starlings fly in formation across the sky near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Migrating starlings fly in formation across the sky near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Thousands of starlings fly in a 'murmuration' as they return to roost at dusk near Glastonbury in Somerset, south west England, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A flock of starlings fly over Rahovec, Kosovo, October 15, 2009. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
A flock of starlings fly over Rahovec, Kosovo, October 15, 2009. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
A flock of starlings hovers above Rome drawing abstract patterns, November 29, 2000. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
Starlings perch on power lines above farmland near Dungeness in southern England, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
