Starlings in the sky

Thousands of starlings fly in a 'murmuration' as they return to roost at dusk near Charlton-on-Otmoor, southern England, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
A flock of starlings flies in the dusk sky over Rome, Italy, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2013
Migrating starlings fly in a formation near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
A flock of starlings flies in the dusk sky over Rome, Italy, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Thousands of starlings fly in a 'murmuration' as they return to roost at dusk near Glastonbury in Somerset, south west England, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Migrating starlings fly in formation across the sky near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Migrating starlings fly in formation across the sky near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Migrating starlings fly in formation near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Migrating starlings fly in formation across the sky near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Thousands of starlings fly in a 'murmuration' as they return to roost at dusk near Glastonbury in Somerset, south west England, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2014
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2014
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2014
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2014
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2014
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2013
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2013
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2013
A flock of starlings fly over Rahovec, Kosovo, October 15, 2009. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2009
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2013
A flock of starlings fly over Rahovec, Kosovo, October 15, 2009. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2009
A flock of starlings hovers above Rome drawing abstract patterns, November 29, 2000. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2009
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2013
A flock of starlings fly next to power lines over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2013
Starlings perch on power lines above farmland near Dungeness in southern England, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2011
