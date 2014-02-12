Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Feb 13, 2014 | 1:25am IST

Starlings in the sky

<p>A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, February 13, 2014

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
1 / 18
<p>A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot February 12, 2014. The starlings migrate from central and Eastern Europe to spend the winter in Israel, said an employee of Israel's nature and parks authority on Wednesday. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot February 12, 2014. The starlings migrate from central and Eastern Europe to spend the winter in Israel, said an employee of Israel's nature and parks...more

Thursday, February 13, 2014

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot February 12, 2014. The starlings migrate from central and Eastern Europe to spend the winter in Israel, said an employee of Israel's nature and parks authority on Wednesday. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
2 / 18
<p>A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, February 13, 2014

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
3 / 18
<p>A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, February 13, 2014

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
4 / 18
<p>A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, February 13, 2014

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
5 / 18
<p>A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, February 13, 2014

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
6 / 18
<p>A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, February 13, 2014

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
7 / 18
<p>A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, February 13, 2014

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
8 / 18
<p>Starlings perch on a telephone wire in Ravenstone, central England August 20, 2007. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Starlings perch on a telephone wire in Ravenstone, central England August 20, 2007. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Thursday, February 13, 2014

Starlings perch on a telephone wire in Ravenstone, central England August 20, 2007. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
9 / 18
<p>A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, February 13, 2014

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
10 / 18
<p>A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, February 13, 2014

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
11 / 18
<p>A flock of starlings fly over Rahovec, Kosovo, October 15, 2009. REUTERS/Hazir Reka</p>

A flock of starlings fly over Rahovec, Kosovo, October 15, 2009. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Thursday, February 13, 2014

A flock of starlings fly over Rahovec, Kosovo, October 15, 2009. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Close
12 / 18
<p>A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, February 13, 2014

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
13 / 18
<p>A flock of starlings fly over Rahovec, Kosovo, October 15, 2009. REUTERS/Hazir Reka</p>

A flock of starlings fly over Rahovec, Kosovo, October 15, 2009. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Thursday, February 13, 2014

A flock of starlings fly over Rahovec, Kosovo, October 15, 2009. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Close
14 / 18
<p>A flock of starlings hovers above Rome drawing abstract patterns, November 29, 2000. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico</p>

A flock of starlings hovers above Rome drawing abstract patterns, November 29, 2000. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Thursday, February 13, 2014

A flock of starlings hovers above Rome drawing abstract patterns, November 29, 2000. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Close
15 / 18
<p>A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, February 13, 2014

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
16 / 18
<p>A flock of starlings fly next to power lines over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

A flock of starlings fly next to power lines over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, February 13, 2014

A flock of starlings fly next to power lines over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
17 / 18
<p>Starlings perch on power lines above farmland near Dungeness in southern England, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Starlings perch on power lines above farmland near Dungeness in southern England, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Thursday, February 13, 2014

Starlings perch on power lines above farmland near Dungeness in southern England, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Empty seats in Sochi

Empty seats in Sochi

Next Slideshows

Empty seats in Sochi

Empty seats in Sochi

Sochi Olympic organizers have asked volunteers to fill some of the empty seats at venues during competition.

13 Feb 2014
On the banks of the Ganges

On the banks of the Ganges

From religious rituals to washing and fishing - activities that take place on the sacred river.

12 Feb 2014
Crack pipe vending machine

Crack pipe vending machine

A vending machine that dispenses clean crack pipes opens in Vancouver.

12 Feb 2014
White House State Dinner

White House State Dinner

Scenes from the State Dinner held for French President Francois Hollande.

12 Feb 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures