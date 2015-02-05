Starlings in the sky
Migrating starlings fly in formation across the sky near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 2, 2015. The phenomenon known murmuration is most common during the winter months. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Migrating starlings fly in formation across the sky near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Migrating starlings fly in formation near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Migrating starlings fly in formation across the sky near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Thousands of starlings fly over marshes as they return to roost at dusk near Glastonbury in Somerset, south west England, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Migrating starlings fly in formation across the sky near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Migrating starlings fly in formation across the sky near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Migrating starlings fly in formation near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Thousands of starlings fly in a 'murmuration' as they return to roost at dusk near Glastonbury in Somerset, south west England, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Starlings perch on a telephone wire in Ravenstone, central England, August 20, 2007. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A flock of starlings fly over Rahovec, Kosovo, October 15, 2009. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A flock of starlings fly over Rahovec, Kosovo, October 15, 2009. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
A flock of starlings hovers above Rome drawing abstract patterns, November 29, 2000. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A flock of starlings fly next to power lines over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Starlings perch on power lines above farmland near Dungeness in southern England, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
