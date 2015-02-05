Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Feb 6, 2015 | 4:10am IST

Starlings in the sky

Migrating starlings fly in formation across the sky near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 2, 2015. The phenomenon known murmuration is most common during the winter months. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Migrating starlings fly in formation across the sky near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 2, 2015. The phenomenon known murmuration is most common during the winter months. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Migrating starlings fly in formation across the sky near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 2, 2015. The phenomenon known murmuration is most common during the winter months. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
1 / 27
Migrating starlings fly in formation across the sky near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Migrating starlings fly in formation across the sky near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Migrating starlings fly in formation across the sky near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
2 / 27
Migrating starlings fly in formation near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Migrating starlings fly in formation near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Migrating starlings fly in formation near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
3 / 27
Migrating starlings fly in formation across the sky near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Migrating starlings fly in formation across the sky near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Migrating starlings fly in formation across the sky near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
4 / 27
Thousands of starlings fly over marshes as they return to roost at dusk near Glastonbury in Somerset, south west England, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thousands of starlings fly over marshes as they return to roost at dusk near Glastonbury in Somerset, south west England, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Thousands of starlings fly over marshes as they return to roost at dusk near Glastonbury in Somerset, south west England, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
5 / 27
Migrating starlings fly in formation across the sky near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Migrating starlings fly in formation across the sky near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Migrating starlings fly in formation across the sky near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
6 / 27
Migrating starlings fly in formation across the sky near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Migrating starlings fly in formation across the sky near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Migrating starlings fly in formation across the sky near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
7 / 27
Migrating starlings fly in formation near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Migrating starlings fly in formation near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Migrating starlings fly in formation near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
8 / 27
Thousands of starlings fly in a 'murmuration' as they return to roost at dusk near Glastonbury in Somerset, south west England, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thousands of starlings fly in a 'murmuration' as they return to roost at dusk near Glastonbury in Somerset, south west England, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Thousands of starlings fly in a 'murmuration' as they return to roost at dusk near Glastonbury in Somerset, south west England, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
9 / 27
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2013
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
10 / 27
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2014
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
11 / 27
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2014
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
12 / 27
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2014
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
13 / 27
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2014
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
14 / 27
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2014
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
15 / 27
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2014
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
16 / 27
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2013
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
17 / 27
Starlings perch on a telephone wire in Ravenstone, central England, August 20, 2007. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Starlings perch on a telephone wire in Ravenstone, central England, August 20, 2007. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Tuesday, August 21, 2007
Starlings perch on a telephone wire in Ravenstone, central England, August 20, 2007. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
18 / 27
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2013
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
19 / 27
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2013
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
20 / 27
A flock of starlings fly over Rahovec, Kosovo, October 15, 2009. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

A flock of starlings fly over Rahovec, Kosovo, October 15, 2009. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2009
A flock of starlings fly over Rahovec, Kosovo, October 15, 2009. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
Close
21 / 27
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2013
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
22 / 27
A flock of starlings fly over Rahovec, Kosovo, October 15, 2009. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

A flock of starlings fly over Rahovec, Kosovo, October 15, 2009. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2009
A flock of starlings fly over Rahovec, Kosovo, October 15, 2009. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
Close
23 / 27
A flock of starlings hovers above Rome drawing abstract patterns, November 29, 2000. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

A flock of starlings hovers above Rome drawing abstract patterns, November 29, 2000. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2009
A flock of starlings hovers above Rome drawing abstract patterns, November 29, 2000. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
Close
24 / 27
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2013
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
25 / 27
A flock of starlings fly next to power lines over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A flock of starlings fly next to power lines over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2013
A flock of starlings fly next to power lines over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
26 / 27
Starlings perch on power lines above farmland near Dungeness in southern England, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Starlings perch on power lines above farmland near Dungeness in southern England, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2011
Starlings perch on power lines above farmland near Dungeness in southern England, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Please touch the artwork

Please touch the artwork

Next Slideshows

Please touch the artwork

Please touch the artwork

Pieces of art that invite interaction.

06 Feb 2015
Midnight surfing in Israel

Midnight surfing in Israel

Some 40 surfers take part in a night surf competition.

05 Feb 2015
Nepal's month-long festival

Nepal's month-long festival

Images from Swasthani Brata Katha celebrations in Nepal.

05 Feb 2015
Foreign-owned shops looted

Foreign-owned shops looted

Shops are looted amid a protest west of Johannesburg, South Africa.

05 Feb 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India at Cannes

India at Cannes

Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

A blast at a concert in the northern English city of Manchester where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing left an unknown number of people dead and injured, police said.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.

North Korea's rockets

North Korea's rockets

Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.

Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards

Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast