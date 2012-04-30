Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Apr 30, 2012 | 6:45pm IST

Stars descend on Washington

<p>Kate Hudson (L) talks with Washington Post publishing heiress and Senior Associate Editor Lally Weymouth (C) and Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich (R) at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

Monday, April 30, 2012

<p>George Clooney (C) talks with other guests during the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

<p>Charlize Theron walks past reporters as she arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>President Barack Obama shakes hands with comedian Jimmy Kimmel as WHCA President and Reuters correspondent Caren Bohan (C) watches at the White House Correspondents Association annual dinner in Washington. April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>President Barack Obama laughs at comedian Jimmy Kimmel at the White House Correspondents Association annual dinner in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

<p>First lady Michelle Obama laughs at comedian Jimmy Kimmel at the White House Correspondents Association annual dinner in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>Lindsay Lohan stands on the red carpet as she arrives for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Zooey Deschanel waves as she arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Dakota Fanning walks on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Kevin Spacey arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Eva Longoria walks the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Alicia Keys arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Host Piers Morgan of CNN gives a thumbs-up as he arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Sofia Vergara poses on the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Vernon Davis of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers talks to a reporter on the red carpet as he arrives for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Uggie the dog, from the movie "The Artist," performs on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Martha Stewart (R) arrives at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Actor Daniel Day Lewis (C) walks with Arianna Huffington (R) at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Bob Schieffer (R) of CBS News shows off his blue socks as he escorts actress Claire Danes on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Socialite Kris Jenner (L) and her daughter Kim Kardashian arrive on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (L) poses with Reese Witherspoon at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich (L) and his wife Callista arrive on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Elle Macpherson arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Diane Keaton walks on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Dane DeHaan and Daniel Radcliffe arrive on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

