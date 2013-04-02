Stars on Broadway
Tom Hanks gestures to the audience after his performance in the premiere of the play Lucky Guy in New York, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Tom Hanks gestures to the audience after his performance in the premiere of the play Lucky Guy in New York, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Catherine Zeta-Jones performs at the American Theatre Wing's 64th annual Tony Awards ceremony in New York, June 13, 2010. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Catherine Zeta-Jones performs at the American Theatre Wing's 64th annual Tony Awards ceremony in New York, June 13, 2010. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Denzel Washington takes a bow along with fellow cast members Viola Davis and Chris Chalk during the curtain call on the opening night of the Broadway production "Fences" at the Cort Theatre in New York City, April 26, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi more
Denzel Washington takes a bow along with fellow cast members Viola Davis and Chris Chalk during the curtain call on the opening night of the Broadway production "Fences" at the Cort Theatre in New York City, April 26, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Nathan Lane and Bebe Neuwirth perform during the opening night of the Broadway play The Addams Family in New York, April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Nathan Lane and Bebe Neuwirth perform during the opening night of the Broadway play The Addams Family in New York, April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jennifer Garner has her hand kissed by actor Kevin Kline following their opening night of the Broadway production of Cyrano de Bergerac in New York, November 1, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jennifer Garner has her hand kissed by actor Kevin Kline following their opening night of the Broadway production of Cyrano de Bergerac in New York, November 1, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Katie Holmes stands on stage with actor Patrick Wilson on the opening night of the play All My Sons in New York, October 16, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Katie Holmes stands on stage with actor Patrick Wilson on the opening night of the play All My Sons in New York, October 16, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Julia Roberts points to the audience as she takes a curtain call at the conclusion of her opening night performance in the Broadway play Three Days of Rain at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theater in New York, April 19, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Julia Roberts points to the audience as she takes a curtain call at the conclusion of her opening night performance in the Broadway play Three Days of Rain at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theater in New York, April 19, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Scarlett Johansson smiles during the curtain call at the opening night of "A View From The Bridge" on Broadway in New York, January 24, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Scarlett Johansson smiles during the curtain call at the opening night of "A View From The Bridge" on Broadway in New York, January 24, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Daniel Radcliffe reaches for the hand of a fellow actor during a curtain call after the opening night of the play "Equus" at the Broadhurst Theater in New York, September 25, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Daniel Radcliffe reaches for the hand of a fellow actor during a curtain call after the opening night of the play "Equus" at the Broadhurst Theater in New York, September 25, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hugh Jackman acknowledges applause during a curtain call for his Broadway play Hugh Jackman, Back on Broadway, in New York, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hugh Jackman acknowledges applause during a curtain call for his Broadway play Hugh Jackman, Back on Broadway, in New York, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
China Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from China Fashion Week.
When models fall
When fashion models take a tumble on the runway.
Spotlight on Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber paraded through a Polish airport shirtless before flying out of the country, adding to a string of peculiar incidents that have plagued his...
Kids Choice Awards
Green slime and red carpet highlights from the show.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
Unrest in Kashmir
Violent protests erupt again in Indian-controlled Kashmir.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Running the Boston Marathon
Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produce a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races by conquering the race's hilly final miles.
Effigies and Easter in Venezuela
Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.
Celebrating Easter
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.