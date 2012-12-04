Startup Village
Entrepreneurs, employees and students listen to a speech during the Start-up saturday event at the Start-up Village in Kinfra High Tech Park in Kochi October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Entrepreneurs, employees and students listen to a speech during the Start-up saturday event at the Start-up Village in Kinfra High Tech Park in Kochi October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Employees stand outside the Start-up Village in Kinfra High Tech Park in Kochi October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Employees stand outside the Start-up Village in Kinfra High Tech Park in Kochi October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Employees work on their laptops at the Start-up Village in Kinfra High Tech Park in Kochi October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Employees work on their laptops at the Start-up Village in Kinfra High Tech Park in Kochi October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V
An employee works on a computer terminal against the backdrop of a picture of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs at the Start-up Village in Kinfra High Tech Park in Kochi October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V
An employee works on a computer terminal against the backdrop of a picture of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs at the Start-up Village in Kinfra High Tech Park in Kochi October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V
An employee works on his laptop at the Start-up Village in Kinfra High Tech Park in Kochi October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V
An employee works on his laptop at the Start-up Village in Kinfra High Tech Park in Kochi October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Vivek, an engineering student, demonstrates as he tries to control a Quad-copter with his hand at the Start-up Village in Kinfra High Tech Park in Kochi October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Vivek, an engineering student, demonstrates as he tries to control a Quad-copter with his hand at the Start-up Village in Kinfra High Tech Park in Kochi October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Design artists work on their computer terminals at the Start-up Village in Kinfra High Tech Park in Kochi October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Design artists work on their computer terminals at the Start-up Village in Kinfra High Tech Park in Kochi October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Employees talk as they stand next to flex board poster of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy at the Start-up Village in Kinfra High Tech Park in Kochi October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Employees talk as they stand next to flex board poster of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy at the Start-up Village in Kinfra High Tech Park in Kochi October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A gardener plants seedlings at the entrance of Start-up Village in Kinfra High Tech Park in Kochi October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A gardener plants seedlings at the entrance of Start-up Village in Kinfra High Tech Park in Kochi October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Next Slideshows
Paris Hilton in India
The blonde heiress and socialite attends a fashion event in Mumbai.
Congo's rebel movement
Government forces re-established control over Goma after the M23 rebels withdrew.
Flying Kites
A look at the tradition of kite flying across India.
Demolished - house in road
Lone house in the middle of a road in China's Zhejiang province is finally levelled
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.