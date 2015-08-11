State of emergency in Ferguson
St Louis County police officers arrest an anti-police demonstrator in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2015.
Anti-police demonstrators gesture at a line of St Louis County police officers during protests in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An anti-police demonstrators screams at a St Louis County police officers during protests in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
St Louis County police officers hold an anti-police demonstrator in Ferguson, Missouri August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Onlookers watch as anti-police demonstrators march in protest in Ferguson, Missouri August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
St Louis County police officers interact with anti-police demonstrators during protests in Ferguson, Missouri August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
St Louis County police officers arrest an anti-police demonstrator in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Anti-police demonstrators scream as they march in protest in Ferguson, Missouri August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
St Louis County police officers watch as anti-police demonstrators march in protest in Ferguson, Missouri August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
St Louis County police officers interact with anti-police demonstrators during protests in Ferguson, Missouri August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
St Louis County police officers arrest an anti-police demonstrator in Ferguson, Missouri August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An anti-police demonstrator marches in protest in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Police detain a protester in Ferguson, Missouri, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Police take a mug shot of a protester who was detained in Ferguson, Missouri, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Protesters prepare to march in downtown St. Louis August 10, 2015.
Officers from the St Louis County Police Department process demonstrators from the "Black Lives Matter" movement who had been arrested for protesting on Interstate 70 in Earth City, Missouri, August 10, 2015.
A woman cries on the shoulder of a friend after being detained and released after having a seizure while protesting with other demonstrators from the "Black Lives Matter" movement in Earth City, Missouri, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Officers from the St Louis County Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol process demonstrators from the "Black Lives Matter" movement, who had been arrested for protesting on Interstate 70, in Earth City, Missouri August 10, 2015.
A young protester marches in downtown St. Louis August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Protesters prepare to march in downtown St. Louis August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Officers from the St Louis County Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol process demonstrators from the "Black Lives Matter" movement who had been arrested for protesting on Interstate 70 in Earth City, Missouri, August 10, 2015.
Officers from the Missouri Highway Patrol watch as St Louis County Police Department officers process demonstrators from the "Black Lives Matter" movement who had been arrested for protesting on Interstate 70 in Earth City, Missouri, August 10, 2015.
Officers from the St Louis County Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol process demonstrators from the "Black Lives Matter" movement who had been arrested for protesting on Interstate 70 in Earth City, Missouri, August 10, 2015.
Protesters march with the Gateway Arch seen in the background in downtown St. Louis August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Officers from the St Louis County Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol process demonstrators from the "Black Lives Matter" movement who had been arrested for protesting on Interstate 70 in Earth City, Missouri, August 10, 2015.
Shootout in Ferguson
Tyrone Harris was critically wounded in an exchange of gunfire with police on the anniversary of Michael Brown's death.
Typhoon Soudelor aftermath
The deadly aftermath of Typhoon Soudelor.
Remembering Ferguson
People rally on the one-year anniversary of the police killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.
Deadly day in Kabul
A wave of attacks began with a huge morning truck bomb explosion in Kabul.
