Pictures | Tue Aug 11, 2015

State of emergency in Ferguson

St Louis County police officers arrest an anti-police demonstrator in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2015. Police in riot gear clashed with protesters who had gathered in the streets of Ferguson to mark the anniversary of the police shooting of an unarmed black teen whose death sparked a national outcry over race relations. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

St Louis County police officers arrest an anti-police demonstrator in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2015. Police in riot gear clashed with protesters who had gathered in the streets of Ferguson to mark the anniversary of the police shooting of an unarmed black teen whose death sparked a national outcry over race relations. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
St Louis County police officers arrest an anti-police demonstrator in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2015. Police in riot gear clashed with protesters who had gathered in the streets of Ferguson to mark the anniversary of the police shooting of an unarmed black teen whose death sparked a national outcry over race relations. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Anti-police demonstrators gesture at a line of St Louis County police officers during protests in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Anti-police demonstrators gesture at a line of St Louis County police officers during protests in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Anti-police demonstrators gesture at a line of St Louis County police officers during protests in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An anti-police demonstrators screams at a St Louis County police officers during protests in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

An anti-police demonstrators screams at a St Louis County police officers during protests in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
An anti-police demonstrators screams at a St Louis County police officers during protests in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
St Louis County police officers hold an anti-police demonstrator in Ferguson, Missouri August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

St Louis County police officers hold an anti-police demonstrator in Ferguson, Missouri August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
St Louis County police officers hold an anti-police demonstrator in Ferguson, Missouri August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Onlookers watch as anti-police demonstrators march in protest in Ferguson, Missouri August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Onlookers watch as anti-police demonstrators march in protest in Ferguson, Missouri August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Onlookers watch as anti-police demonstrators march in protest in Ferguson, Missouri August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
St Louis County police officers interact with anti-police demonstrators during protests in Ferguson, Missouri August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

St Louis County police officers interact with anti-police demonstrators during protests in Ferguson, Missouri August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
St Louis County police officers interact with anti-police demonstrators during protests in Ferguson, Missouri August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
St Louis County police officers arrest an anti-police demonstrator in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

St Louis County police officers arrest an anti-police demonstrator in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
St Louis County police officers arrest an anti-police demonstrator in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Anti-police demonstrators scream as they march in protest in Ferguson, Missouri August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Anti-police demonstrators scream as they march in protest in Ferguson, Missouri August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Anti-police demonstrators scream as they march in protest in Ferguson, Missouri August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
St Louis County police officers watch as anti-police demonstrators march in protest in Ferguson, Missouri August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

St Louis County police officers watch as anti-police demonstrators march in protest in Ferguson, Missouri August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
St Louis County police officers watch as anti-police demonstrators march in protest in Ferguson, Missouri August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
St Louis County police officers interact with anti-police demonstrators during protests in Ferguson, Missouri August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

St Louis County police officers interact with anti-police demonstrators during protests in Ferguson, Missouri August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
St Louis County police officers interact with anti-police demonstrators during protests in Ferguson, Missouri August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
St Louis County police officers arrest an anti-police demonstrator in Ferguson, Missouri August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

St Louis County police officers arrest an anti-police demonstrator in Ferguson, Missouri August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
St Louis County police officers arrest an anti-police demonstrator in Ferguson, Missouri August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An anti-police demonstrator marches in protest in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

An anti-police demonstrator marches in protest in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
An anti-police demonstrator marches in protest in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Police detain a protester in Ferguson, Missouri, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Police detain a protester in Ferguson, Missouri, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Police detain a protester in Ferguson, Missouri, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Police take a mug shot of a protester who was detained in Ferguson, Missouri, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Police take a mug shot of a protester who was detained in Ferguson, Missouri, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Police take a mug shot of a protester who was detained in Ferguson, Missouri, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Protesters prepare to march in downtown St. Louis August 10, 2015. Authorities declared a state of emergency in Ferguson, Missouri, after gunfire erupted on the anniversary of a high-profile police shooting and prosecutors on Monday charged an 18-year-old man with assault on officers. The man, Tyrone Harris, was critically wounded in an exchange of gunfire with police on Sunday night as people marked the shooting death one year ago of unarmed black man Michael Brown by a white officer in Ferguson, a suburb of St. Louis. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Protesters prepare to march in downtown St. Louis August 10, 2015. Authorities declared a state of emergency in Ferguson, Missouri, after gunfire erupted on the anniversary of a high-profile police shooting and prosecutors on Monday charged an...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Protesters prepare to march in downtown St. Louis August 10, 2015. Authorities declared a state of emergency in Ferguson, Missouri, after gunfire erupted on the anniversary of a high-profile police shooting and prosecutors on Monday charged an 18-year-old man with assault on officers. The man, Tyrone Harris, was critically wounded in an exchange of gunfire with police on Sunday night as people marked the shooting death one year ago of unarmed black man Michael Brown by a white officer in Ferguson, a suburb of St. Louis. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Officers from the St Louis County Police Department process demonstrators from the "Black Lives Matter" movement who had been arrested for protesting on Interstate 70 in Earth City, Missouri, August 10, 2015. Dozens of protesters were arrested on Monday afternoon after blocking rush-hour traffic on Interstate 70 a few miles from Ferguson, Missouri, according to a Reuters witness. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Officers from the St Louis County Police Department process demonstrators from the "Black Lives Matter" movement who had been arrested for protesting on Interstate 70 in Earth City, Missouri, August 10, 2015. Dozens of protesters were arrested on...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Officers from the St Louis County Police Department process demonstrators from the "Black Lives Matter" movement who had been arrested for protesting on Interstate 70 in Earth City, Missouri, August 10, 2015. Dozens of protesters were arrested on Monday afternoon after blocking rush-hour traffic on Interstate 70 a few miles from Ferguson, Missouri, according to a Reuters witness. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman cries on the shoulder of a friend after being detained and released after having a seizure while protesting with other demonstrators from the "Black Lives Matter" movement in Earth City, Missouri, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman cries on the shoulder of a friend after being detained and released after having a seizure while protesting with other demonstrators from the "Black Lives Matter" movement in Earth City, Missouri, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
A woman cries on the shoulder of a friend after being detained and released after having a seizure while protesting with other demonstrators from the "Black Lives Matter" movement in Earth City, Missouri, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Officers from the St Louis County Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol process demonstrators from the "Black Lives Matter" movement, who had been arrested for protesting on Interstate 70, in Earth City, Missouri August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Officers from the St Louis County Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol process demonstrators from the "Black Lives Matter" movement, who had been arrested for protesting on Interstate 70, in Earth City, Missouri August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Officers from the St Louis County Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol process demonstrators from the "Black Lives Matter" movement, who had been arrested for protesting on Interstate 70, in Earth City, Missouri August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A young protester marches in downtown St. Louis August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A young protester marches in downtown St. Louis August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
A young protester marches in downtown St. Louis August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Protesters prepare to march in downtown St. Louis August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Protesters prepare to march in downtown St. Louis August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Protesters prepare to march in downtown St. Louis August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Officers from the St Louis County Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol process demonstrators from the "Black Lives Matter" movement who had been arrested for protesting on Interstate 70 in Earth City, Missouri, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Officers from the St Louis County Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol process demonstrators from the "Black Lives Matter" movement who had been arrested for protesting on Interstate 70 in Earth City, Missouri, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Officers from the St Louis County Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol process demonstrators from the "Black Lives Matter" movement who had been arrested for protesting on Interstate 70 in Earth City, Missouri, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Officers from the Missouri Highway Patrol watch as St Louis County Police Department officers process demonstrators from the "Black Lives Matter" movement who had been arrested for protesting on Interstate 70 in Earth City, Missouri, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Officers from the Missouri Highway Patrol watch as St Louis County Police Department officers process demonstrators from the "Black Lives Matter" movement who had been arrested for protesting on Interstate 70 in Earth City, Missouri, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Officers from the Missouri Highway Patrol watch as St Louis County Police Department officers process demonstrators from the "Black Lives Matter" movement who had been arrested for protesting on Interstate 70 in Earth City, Missouri, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Officers from the St Louis County Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol process demonstrators from the "Black Lives Matter" movement who had been arrested for protesting on Interstate 70 in Earth City, Missouri, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Officers from the St Louis County Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol process demonstrators from the "Black Lives Matter" movement who had been arrested for protesting on Interstate 70 in Earth City, Missouri, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Officers from the St Louis County Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol process demonstrators from the "Black Lives Matter" movement who had been arrested for protesting on Interstate 70 in Earth City, Missouri, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Protesters march with the Gateway Arch seen in the background in downtown St. Louis August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Protesters march with the Gateway Arch seen in the background in downtown St. Louis August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Protesters march with the Gateway Arch seen in the background in downtown St. Louis August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Officers from the St Louis County Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol process demonstrators from the "Black Lives Matter" movement who had been arrested for protesting on Interstate 70 in Earth City, Missouri, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Officers from the St Louis County Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol process demonstrators from the "Black Lives Matter" movement who had been arrested for protesting on Interstate 70 in Earth City, Missouri, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Officers from the St Louis County Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol process demonstrators from the "Black Lives Matter" movement who had been arrested for protesting on Interstate 70 in Earth City, Missouri, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Shootout in Ferguson

Shootout in Ferguson

