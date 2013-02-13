State of the Union
Senators John McCain, Charles Schumer and Lindsey Graham sit in the House chamber prior to President Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool
Senators John McCain, Charles Schumer and Lindsey Graham sit in the House chamber prior to President Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool
House Speaker John Boehner and Vice President Joe Biden stand to applaud as President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool
House Speaker John Boehner and Vice President Joe Biden stand to applaud as President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool
President Obama gestures toward Vice President Joe Biden and House Speaker John Boehner prior to delivering his State of the Union address on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool
President Obama gestures toward Vice President Joe Biden and House Speaker John Boehner prior to delivering his State of the Union address on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool
Congresswoman Michelle Bachmann yawns as she sits among her congressional colleagues during President Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Congresswoman Michelle Bachmann yawns as she sits among her congressional colleagues during President Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama shakes hands with Senator John McCain as he arrives to deliver his State of the Union Speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama shakes hands with Senator John McCain as he arrives to deliver his State of the Union Speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A relative holds up a picture of gun violence victim Justin Murray during President Obama's discussion of gun control legislation while delivering his State of the Union Speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A relative holds up a picture of gun violence victim Justin Murray during President Obama's discussion of gun control legislation while delivering his State of the Union Speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justices Anthony Kennedy, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer listen as President Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justices Anthony Kennedy, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer listen as President Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
First lady Michelle Obama greets someone in the crowd while standing next to Nathaniel and Cleopatra Pendelton along with Dr. Jill Biden prior to President Obama's State of the Union Speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst more
First lady Michelle Obama greets someone in the crowd while standing next to Nathaniel and Cleopatra Pendelton along with Dr. Jill Biden prior to President Obama's State of the Union Speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Ted Nugent listens to President Obama's State of the Union Speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Ted Nugent listens to President Obama's State of the Union Speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A woman in the House gallery cries during President Obama's discussion of gun control legislation while delivering his State of the Union Speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A woman in the House gallery cries during President Obama's discussion of gun control legislation while delivering his State of the Union Speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Former Representative Gabrielle "Gabby" Giffords and her husband Mark Kelly listen to President Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Former Representative Gabrielle "Gabby" Giffords and her husband Mark Kelly listen to President Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama shakes hands with House Speaker John Boehner at the conclusion of his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama shakes hands with House Speaker John Boehner at the conclusion of his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama gestures as he arrives to deliver his State of the Union Speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama gestures as he arrives to deliver his State of the Union Speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama is greeted as he leaves after giving his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013.REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool
President Obama is greeted as he leaves after giving his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013.REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool
Two people in the crowd stand in the house gallery during President Obama's discussion of gun violence and proposed gun control legislation at his State of the Union Speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Two people in the crowd stand in the house gallery during President Obama's discussion of gun violence and proposed gun control legislation at his State of the Union Speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. Picture taken with a tilt-shift lens. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. Picture taken with a tilt-shift lens. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Cleopatra and Nathanial Pendelton, parents of slain teen Hadiya Pendelton, who marched in President Obama's Inauguration ceremony and was killed days later in Chicago, await President Obama's State of the Union Speech on Capitol Hill, February 12,...more
Cleopatra and Nathanial Pendelton, parents of slain teen Hadiya Pendelton, who marched in President Obama's Inauguration ceremony and was killed days later in Chicago, await President Obama's State of the Union Speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Martin Dempsey and outgoing Defense Secretary Leon Panetta talk prior to President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Charles...more
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Martin Dempsey and outgoing Defense Secretary Leon Panetta talk prior to President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool
An unidentified woman is removed from the House gallery after she yelled out during President Obama's discussion of gun control legislation during his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
An unidentified woman is removed from the House gallery after she yelled out during President Obama's discussion of gun control legislation during his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Next Slideshows
International condom day
A look at various campaigns, protests and fashion shows promoting safe sex awareness globally.
Mardi Gras in New Orleans
Revelers celebrate Mardi Gras in New Orleans.
Wife. Mother. Rebel fighter.
Former hairdresser Um Jaafar and her husband both fight in the Free Syrian Army.
Living in a tomb
A day with a homeless Serbian man who lives in a cemetery.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.