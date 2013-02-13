Edition:
State of the Union

<p>Senators John McCain, Charles Schumer and Lindsey Graham sit in the House chamber prior to President Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool</p>

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

<p>House Speaker John Boehner and Vice President Joe Biden stand to applaud as President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool</p>

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

<p>President Obama gestures toward Vice President Joe Biden and House Speaker John Boehner prior to delivering his State of the Union address on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool</p>

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

<p>Congresswoman Michelle Bachmann yawns as she sits among her congressional colleagues during President Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

<p>President Obama shakes hands with Senator John McCain as he arrives to deliver his State of the Union Speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

<p>A relative holds up a picture of gun violence victim Justin Murray during President Obama's discussion of gun control legislation while delivering his State of the Union Speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

<p>Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justices Anthony Kennedy, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer listen as President Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

<p>First lady Michelle Obama greets someone in the crowd while standing next to Nathaniel and Cleopatra Pendelton along with Dr. Jill Biden prior to President Obama's State of the Union Speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

<p>Ted Nugent listens to President Obama's State of the Union Speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

<p>President Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

<p>A woman in the House gallery cries during President Obama's discussion of gun control legislation while delivering his State of the Union Speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

<p>Former Representative Gabrielle "Gabby" Giffords and her husband Mark Kelly listen to President Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

<p>President Obama shakes hands with House Speaker John Boehner at the conclusion of his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

<p>President Obama gestures as he arrives to deliver his State of the Union Speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

<p>President Obama is greeted as he leaves after giving his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013.REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool</p>

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

<p>Two people in the crowd stand in the house gallery during President Obama's discussion of gun violence and proposed gun control legislation at his State of the Union Speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

<p>President Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. Picture taken with a tilt-shift lens. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

<p>Cleopatra and Nathanial Pendelton, parents of slain teen Hadiya Pendelton, who marched in President Obama's Inauguration ceremony and was killed days later in Chicago, await President Obama's State of the Union Speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

<p>U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Martin Dempsey and outgoing Defense Secretary Leon Panetta talk prior to President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool</p>

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

<p>An unidentified woman is removed from the House gallery after she yelled out during President Obama's discussion of gun control legislation during his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

