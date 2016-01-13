First lady Michelle Obama waves from her box in the gallery with Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy (L) on one side and a symbolic empty seat for victims of gun violence between her and Dr. Jill Biden (R) while attending U.S. President Barack Obama's...more

First lady Michelle Obama waves from her box in the gallery with Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy (L) on one side and a symbolic empty seat for victims of gun violence between her and Dr. Jill Biden (R) while attending U.S. President Barack Obama's State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington, January 12, 2016. Behind the first lady are (L-R) veteran and Dream Act immigrant Oscar Vazquez, Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole, Ryan Reyes, the partner of one of the victims of the San Bernardino shootings, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, community college student Jennifer Bragdon and Air Force Staff Sgt. Spencer Stone, who helped stop an attack on Paris bound train in August, and Jim Obergefell, the named plaintiff in the U.S. Supreme Court same-sex marriage ruling, REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

