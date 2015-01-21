State of the Union
President Obama waves before delivering his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama is greeted as he arrives to deliver his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas walks past Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as they arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell waits for the start of President Obama's State of the Union address. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool
Alan Gross, who was recently released from prison in Cuba, talks with astronaut Scott Kelly as they sit beside each other in the first lady's box. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Vice President Joe Biden shakes hands with Speaker of the House John Boehner. REUTERS/Larry Downing
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy waves to a colleague on the floor as he waits for President Obama to deliver his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy and Chief Justice John Roberts arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Judy Gross speaks with Dr. Pranav Shetty, who worked in Liberia in the effort against ebola, as she sits with her husband Alan, who was recently released from prison in Cuba. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel and Secretary of State John Kerry arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Senator Marco Rubio is greeted by colleagues as he arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Senate Minority Whip John Cornyn and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell talk with Senator Paul Ryan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Vice President Joe Biden and House Speaker John Boehner wait for the start of the State of the Union address. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool
Next Slideshows
Ghosts of Auschwitz
Revisiting the Nazi concentration camp on the 70th anniversary of its liberation.
Funeral for Hezbollah members
Thousands mourn six Hezbollah members killed in an Israeli air strike in Syria.
Streets of Aleppo
Living amid the ruins of Syria's largest city.
Fleeing Boko Haram
Residents of northeast Nigeria displaced by Boko Haram.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.